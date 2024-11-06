Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Size, Growth, Forecast Till 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

When harmful microorganisms are eliminated or rendered inactive in a designated environment, this is known as ultraviolet disinfection. Bacteria, viruses, algae, and protozoa can find these microorganisms. UV disinfection is used to purify the air, water, and sewage and in numerous other applications for disinfection and sterilization. UV disinfection has numerous advantages, including disinfecting water more quickly than chlorine and without using cumbersome storage tanks or hazardous chemicals. Outstanding cost-effectiveness characterizes UV disinfection equipment .

Increased consumer and government awareness of the health risks associated with traditional chemical-based disinfectants is the primary driver of market growth. In addition, UV disinfection equipment can treat a water tank in 10 seconds, compared to 20 seconds for chlorine-based disinfectants. In addition, the market is anticipated to expand due to rapid response, straightforward installation, low maintenance, and lower operating costs. In addition, it is expected that rapid response, straightforward installation, minimal maintenance, and lower operating expenses will drive market growth.

Market Dynamics New Government Initiatives Disinfection to Drive the Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market

UV disinfection in water treatment is supported by government regulations, which are anticipated to stimulate market growth. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of the United States has issued the Long Term 2 Enhanced Surface Water Treatment Rule. This rule demonstrates that UV disinfection is the most effective method for achieving Cryptosporidium inactivation goals. In addition, the EPA has published a UV disinfection guidance manual (UVDGM) that details dosage, implementation, operation, monitoring, and validation. Several organizations are conducting testing, research, and implementation of UV systems and then communicating the results to water treatment authorities such as municipalities to make informed decisions regarding UV disinfection systems. UV testing facilities have been established in Jonestown, New York, and Portland to test UV reactors for 70 to 98% transmission rates and a maximum flow rate of 40 MGD. The following table depicts the UV dosage requirements specified by the EPA:

Millennium Development Goals of the UN Disinfection to Provide Opportunities for the Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market

The Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) of the United Nations include ensuring environmental sustainability, which includes providing access to potable water for the world's population, particularly in developing countries such as India and China. These drinking water treatment plants offer new growth opportunities for the UV disinfection equipment market in the water treatment application, which is implemented in most of the world. Due to the fact that the majority of these plants are newly developed, they must meet the infrastructure requirements of UV disinfection equipment better than older plants.

Regional Insights

Region-wise, the global UV disinfection equipment market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The North American UV disinfection equipment market contributed the most to the market share and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 20.5% over the next five years. The market is primarily driven by developing low-cost, more effective, environmentally friendly, user-friendly, and residue-free UV disinfection equipment. In addition, rising concerns about the environmental and health effects of disinfection, chemical, and biological contaminants, such as byproducts in wastewater and supply water, present lucrative opportunities for future market expansion. In addition, the increasing demand for UV disinfection equipment demonstrates the market's acceptance of this technology. Technological advances in developing novel products and their optimal applications create opportunities for market share expansion in this region.

Asia-Pacific is the second largest region. It is projected to reach USD 2470 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.9%. Due to safety concerns and other benefits, the market for UV disinfection equipment has increased. Contaminated water is the leading cause of water-borne diseases in developing nations such as China and India. In addition, it is standard practice in India to release industrial and municipal waste into water. China's increasing chemical toxicity is putting pressure on the country's governments to take action against airborne health risks. Now that everyone has access to safe drinking water, the market for UV disinfectants has expanded more rapidly. Industrialization and urbanization in the Asia-Pacific are creating opportunities for this market. It is anticipated that government support and cost-effectiveness will propel the expansion of this market. Government efforts to prevent the spread of water-borne diseases such as hepatitis, cholera, and diarrhea caused by contaminated water are driving the demand for UV disinfectant equipment.

Europe is the third largest region. UV disinfectant equipment has been proven to be the most advanced and safest alternative to chemical disinfection because it produces no harmful byproducts and has low effluent toxicity. This technology's market expansion has been accelerated by the fact that there is no change in color, odor, or flavor. UV disinfectant equipment has been around for centuries, but in the last ten years, it has occupied a prominent position in niche markets, particularly in the water treatment industry. The negative impact of chemical use on the environment has shifted the preference toward UV disinfectant systems and is the primary factor driving the expansion of this market.

The global Ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market was worth USD 1495 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 6285 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period (2022 - 2030).

Depending on the end-use industry, the global UV disinfection equipment market is classified into residential, commercial, and industrial. The residential segment was the highest contributor to the market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.6% during the forecast period.

As per application, the global UV disinfection equipment market is segregated into water treatment (municipal, residential, and commercial), wastewater treatment, air treatment (healthcare facilities, residential & commercial, and bioterror agents), food & beverage disinfection, and surface disinfection. The water treatment segment was the highest contributor to the market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.6% during the forecast period.

Based on components, the global UV disinfection equipment market is classified into UV lamps, quartz sleeves, controller units, reactor chambers, and others. The controller unit segment was the highest contributor to the market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period. Depending on the marketing channel, the global UV disinfection equipment market is divided into direct and indirect marketing. The direct marketing segment was the highest contributor to the market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

Heraeus HoldingAlpha-PurifyHelios QuartzXylem Inc.Halma PLCKuraray Europe GmbHEvoqua Water Technologies LLCAmerican UltravioletHönle AGAdvanced UV Inc.Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd.LumalierHitech Ultraviolet Pvt. Ltd.UVO3SUEZ Recent Developments

July 2022- Xenex Disinfection Services , the world leader in UV disinfection technology for healthcare facilities, announced the 5-year renewal of its U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) contract, which enables federal agencies (including Veterans Affairs and U.S. Department of Defense healthcare facilities) to deploy Xenex's powerful LightStrikeTM room disinfection technology quickly. November 2022- PURO® UV Disinfection Lighting announced the successful installation of its latest disinfection solution, Fighter Flex System, at Mountain Metro Transit in Colorado Springs, CO. The system will keep building occupants safe from pathogens circulating through the HVAC system and improve overall air quality.

Segmentation

By TypeReactor ChambersUV LampQuartz SleeveControl UnitsOthersBy DeploymentPortableWall-MountedOthersBy ApplicationsWater and Wastewater DisinfectionProcess Water DisinfectionAir DisinfectionSurface DisinfectionFood and Beverage DisinfectionOthersBy End-UserMunicipalResidentialCommercialIndustries