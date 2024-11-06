US Presidential Polls: Donald Trump Recalls Assassination Bid After Claiming Victory, 'God Saved My Life For A Reason'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Former US President Donald on Wednesday, claimed his victory after Fox News declared him the winner of the US Presidential 2024. The official results have yet to be announced.

While addressing a rally on Tuesday, Donald Trump recalled his assassination bid in Pennsylvania a few months ago and said that god spared his life for a reason. Donald Trump said that God saved his life for a reason: to make America great again.

Donald Trump began his speech by thanking the Americans and calling the US Presidential Elections 2024 results an“unprecedented and powerful mandate”.

"America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate," he said early on Wednesday to a roaring crowd of supporters at the Palm Beach County Convention Center.

Donald Trump was also joined by his family members, including wife and children, vice presidential running mate, Senator JD Vance , Republican leaders and members of Trump's family.

Former President Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt in July this year when he was shot by a person (later identified as a college undergraduate) during a rally.

Praise for Elon Musk

During his speech in Florida, Donald Trump showered applause for tech billionaire and his vocal supporter Elon Musk . The SpaceX CEO had pumped around $120 million into backing Trump's campaign, reported Reuters.

Trump has said he will appoint Musk to lead a government efficiency commission. While referring to Elon Musk, Donald Trump said that America needs to save geniuses like Musk.

After the vote counting trends indicated Trump's victory, Kamala Harris cancelled her speech in Howard University where she was supposed to address her supporters. Her campaign co-chair, Cedric Richmond, briefly addressed the crowd after midnight, saying Harris would speak publicly on Wednesday. "We still have votes to count," he said.

According to the New York Times, this will be the first time in 20 years that a Republican candidate will win the popular vote. Donald Trump called this achievement a historic victory which was possible only after the support of people from across America. According to the Associated Press, Donald Trump is leading in 267 electoral votes, whereas Kamala Harris is leading in 224 electoral votes.