US News: Texas Woman Arrested For Allegedly Trying To Sell Newborn For $150 On Facebook

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In a shocking turn of events, a Texas woman was arrested after allegedly attempting to sell her newborn on Facebook. The woman, 21-year-old Juniper Bryson, reportedly posted in an adoption group just hours after giving birth, seeking prospective parents for her baby but expecting compensation in return.

Facebook Post Raises Alarms

According to reports, Bryson posted a photo of her newborn son in a group called“The Birth Mother Is Looking for Adoptive Parents.” While the post initially seemed like a call for an adoptive family, Bryson reportedly expressed her desire for money in exchange for the child. She allegedly cited financial difficulties, saying she needed funds to secure housing, find work, and possibly regain custody of her daughter. Case documents reveal that Bryson's words included:“It's not even like that, just enough to move into an apartment so I can work a job and get (my daughter) back, or a cheap down payment, or any car to get to different places to DoorDash. Nothing crazy at all.”

This plea for money raised serious concerns among potential adoptive families, several of whom initially expressed interest without knowing about her financial demands.

ABC News reported that Bryson allegedly spoke with multiple families about adopting her child, including a same-sex couple from Louisiana who drove overnight to pick up the baby . However, their plans changed abruptly when Bryson requested money. Initially, she asked the couple for $25 to cover food delivery costs, but the demand soon increased to $150. According to sources, Bryson reportedly said,“If the baby wasn't worth $200 to them, then screw all,” when the couple decided not to proceed.

Wendy Williams, a local woman who had developed a friendship with Bryson during her pregnancy, also expressed interest in adopting the baby. Williams had even accompanied Bryson to the hospital . However, after Bryson allegedly began sending troubling messages, Williams confronted her and was ultimately removed from the hospital.

Fearing for the baby's safety, Williams reported the incident to Child Protection Services (CPS).

“It was very heartbreaking, not just because we didn't get a baby out of this, but because I think his safety is definitely above all,” Williams said, reflecting on the distressing situation.

The arrest of Juniper Bryson has sparked intense debate online, with many calling for increased protections against the misuse of social media platforms in adoption cases.