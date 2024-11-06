Husqvarna Group: Unique Data Showing How Urban Green Spaces Are Developing

Green spaces are essential for cities' health, improving air quality, reducing noise and enhancing biodiversity meanwhile creating possibilities for salubrious recreation. Husqvarna Group welcomes you to the exclusive presentation of Urban Green Space report

2024 , sharing insights from analyzing urban green spaces around the world with the help of satellite data and AI. A total of 344 cities in 62 countries across all continents have been analyzed, giving important insights of how the cities' green spaces have developed over the past years.

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2019, Husqvarna Group has presented global data on how green spaces in urban environments are developing through HUGSI, Husqvarna Urban Green Space Insights. HUGSI aims to raise awareness about the state of urban green spaces around the world and help cities to assess and nurture their urban green areas. HUGSI's tool is used in international research and as a basis for decision-making in several cities around the world.

Some of the key insights that will be presented on November 12:



The cities with the highest proportion of green space per region

The cities with the most and least tree cover per region

Which regions and cities whose green space is declining the most Which regions and cities that manage balancing growth of population and urban green spaces

When : November 12, at 16:00 (CET).

The presentation is expected to take about one hour including Q&A.

Place : Register now at the link below to secure your spot for the digital event.

hugsi/2024event

The event is led by HUGSI's green space specialist and project manager Erik Swan, guest speaker about green cities at the UN climate conference COP27 in Cairo in 2022. The event is welcoming especially the media, municipalities, urban planners, decision-makers, and those active in green space management.

"Green spaces are vital for cities and human health. There is a global trend of shrinking urban green spaces and with the help of fact-based analyses, we want to spread knowledge about the development of green spaces to contribute to more sustainable cities," says Erik Swan, green space specialist and project manager for HUGSI at Husqvarna Group.

Read more about HUGSI here

For further information, please contact:

Henrik Sjöström, Head of External Communication

+46 727 15 77 85

[email protected]



