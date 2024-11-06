Jordan Explores Investment Partnerships In Clean Energy And Storage At ADIPEC 2024

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov 6 (Petra) -- of and Mineral Resources, Dr. Saleh Kharabsheh, engaged in discussions on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi International and (ADIPEC) 2024, exploring opportunities for cooperation in energy storage and clean energy production in Jordan.In talks with Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company "Masdar," Kharabsheh discussed energy storage, a field in which Masdar holds extensive expertise and successful projects.The two parties also explored wind energy production to support green hydrogen projects in Jordan, aligning with the country's goals of achieving sustainable energy and meeting climate targets with clean energy solutions.Masdar expressed a strong interest in expanding its investment in Jordan, praising the country's attractive investment climate and its political and security stability.Notably, Masdar's "Baynouna" solar energy project, a 200-megawatt installation and Jordan's largest operational solar plant to date, represents an investment of $240 million, with commercial operation beginning in December 2020.In a separate meeting, Kharabsheh met with representatives from China's United Energy Group Ltd., an oil and gas company with a focus on green hydrogen production.United Energy, which previously signed an MoU with Jordan to explore hydrogen production, expressed interest in the investment opportunities presented by Kharabsheh, particularly in oil and gas exploration.The parties agreed to hold a technical meeting to provide United Energy with detailed information on open areas for oil and gas exploration in Jordan.United Energy confirmed its interest in Jordan's market for both hydrocarbon exploration and green hydrogen projects, reflecting a commitment to expanding investments in renewable energy and supporting Jordan's shift to clean energy.These discussions align with the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources' strategic efforts to strengthen regional cooperation and attract foreign investments, advancing Jordan's energy sector toward environmental and economic sustainability.