PM Minister Highlights Role Of Professional Unions In National Development

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov 6 (Petra) -- Prime Jaafar Hassan met Tuesday with the heads of the Engineers and Contractors unions, in a discussion focused on integrating professional expertise into projects and national economic plans.The meeting forms part of Hassan's ongoing outreach to key stakeholders, including professional associations.Hassan emphasized the essential role that professional unions play as national institutions contributing expertise and skilled manpower to the nation's development and modernization goals.He underscored the government's commitment to consulting with these unions, particularly in planning and executing future projects in vital sectors such as water, energy, rail, transport, and infrastructure, as part of the Economic Modernization Vision.Achieving sustainable economic growth and expanding job opportunities, he noted, requires collaboration across sectors and institutions.The heads of both unions Ahmad Samara Zoubi of the Engineers Union and Ayman Khudairi of the Construction Contractors Union affirmed their commitment to supporting national initiatives with their expertise and resources, stressing the importance of collaborative efforts with the government.Key issues raised included the Engineers Union's goals to activate training agreements with various ministries, to establish Jordan as a regional center for the Arab Engineering Arbitration Center, and to enhance Jordanian engineers' competitiveness through professional qualification programs.Meanwhile, Khudairi highlighted opportunities and challenges within the construction sector, particularly the need for enhanced export support to showcase Jordanian construction expertise in international projects, with Iraq noted as a priority market.The meeting was also attended by Minister of Public Works and Housing Maher Abu Al-Samen and Minister of Political and Parliamentary Affairs Abdul Moneim Al-Oudat.