Ministry Of Culture Organises Seminar On Art Residency In Freej Art And Design Festival

Doha: The Ministry of Culture on Monday organised a cultural titled,“Art Residency: Painting Making and Artist Formation,” as part of the Freej Art and Design Festival.

This festival marks the launch of the new cultural season's activities at Darb Al Saai in Umm Salal, running through November 6.

The seminar focused on the art residency programme led by Qatar Museums, highlighting its role in promoting visual arts and fostering Qatari talent.

Director of the Culture and Arts Department at the Ministry of Culture, Abdulrahman Abdullah Al Dulaimi, emphasised on the sidelines of the seminar that the Ministry is committed to advancing the visual arts sector. He described the Freej Art and Design Festival as a vibrant platform that brings together artists from diverse disciplines, offering them a space to showcase their works and engage with Qatar's artistic landscape.

Al Dulaimi added that the festival goes beyond artistic displays, extending its cultural impact through symposia that explore the origins and evolution of contemporary art in Qatar. Additionally, the festival includes numerous experimental elements and offers workshops for both adults and children new to the art world, aimed at refining and nurturing their artistic skills.

The Freej Art and Design Festival showcases a wide range of artistic forms for all ages. The Qatari House pavilion features Qatari heritage and culture, presenting artworks that capture the essence of Qatari identity. The Gallery' space displays an extensive collection of paintings from various participating artists, while Freej Al Jex includes eight unique sections focused on digital arts and diverse artistic expressions. This section brings together artists to present aspects of Qatari culture and both modern and traditional artifacts.

Scheduled to conclude today, the Freej Art and Design Festival serves as a dynamic celebration of art and creativity, with participation from 19 organisations and more than 100 local and international artists and designers.

This diversity of artistic approaches enhances the cultural and artistic scene in Qatar.