Viomi Technology Co., Ltd To Present At Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference On November 13, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viomi Co., Ltd (“Viomi” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: VIOT), a leading company for home water solutions in China, today announced that Mr. Sam Yang, Head of Capital and Strategy, and Ms. Claire Ji, Director of Investor Relations, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti November Virtual Investor on November 13-14, 2024.

The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, November 13, 2024, from 8:30 am to 9:00 am Eastern Time. To access the live presentation, please register here: Sidoti Webinar Registration .

Viomi will also host virtual one-on-one meetings with investors on Wednesday and/or Thursday, November 13-14, 2024. To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, please visit .

Registration is free and open to all investors and financial professionals, regardless of whether they are Sidoti clients.

About Sidoti Events, LLC (“Events”) and Sidoti & Company, LLC (“Sidoti”)

In 2023, Sidoti & Company, LLC , Sidoti & Company, LLC ( ) formed an affiliate company, Sidoti Events, LLC in order to focus exclusively on its rapidly growing conference business and to more directly serve the needs of presenters and attendees. The relationship allows Events to draw on the 25 years of experience Sidoti has as a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $200 million-$5 billion market cap range. Sidoti's coverage universe comprises approximately 160 equities, of which 50 percent participate in the firm's rapidly growing Company Sponsored Research ("CSR") program. Events is a leading provider of corporate access through the eight investor conferences it hosts each year. By virtue of its direct ties to Sidoti, Events benefits from Sidoti's small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales force, which has connections with approximately 2,500 institutional relationships in North America. This enables Events to provide multiple forums for meaningful interaction for small and microcap issuers and investors specifically interested in companies in the sector.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi's mission is“AI for Better Water,” utilizing AI technology to provide better drinking water solutions for households worldwide.

As an industry-leading technology company in home water solutions, Viomi has developed a distinctive“Equipment + Consumables” business model. By leveraging its expertise in AI technology, intelligent hardware and software development, the Company simplifies filter replacement and enhances water quality monitoring, thereby increasing the filter replacement rate. Its continuous technological innovations extend filter lifespan and lower user costs, promoting the adoption of water purifiers and supporting a healthy lifestyle while effectively addressing the rising global demand for cleaner, fresher and healthier drinking water. The Company operates a world-leading“Water Purifier Gigafactory” with an integrated industrial chain that boasts optimal efficiency and facilitates continuous breakthroughs in water purification. This state-of-the-art facility enables Viomi to achieve economies of scale and accelerate the global popularization of residential water filtration.

For more information, please visit: .

