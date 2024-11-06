EQS-News: BIKE24 Holding AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/9 Month figures

Bike24 Holding AG: Revenue and earnings growth continue in the third quarter



Robust profitability: adjusted operating of +2.5 million euros

Growth in all key European markets: Sales up 3% in the DACH region, 6% on average in the localised markets and 13% in the rest of Europe Increase in full-bike sales to a new all-time high

Dresden, November 6, 2024 - Bike24 Holding AG, one of Europe's leading bicycle e-commerce platforms, generated an adjusted operating profit of EUR 2.5 million in the third quarter of 2024 (adjusted EBITDA margin: +4.0%) and consolidated revenue growth of 2.9% to EUR 62.9 million. This growth was driven by the positive development in all key European markets. Both the full-bikes segment and the PAC (parts, accessories, clothing) segment recorded sales growth. Despite the ongoing macroeconomic challenges, BIKE24 remains confident about the medium and long-term megatrends in the outdoor and bicycle market, which are also reflected in the results for the third quarter. BIKE24 reports revenue growth of +2.9% to EUR 62.9 million for the third quarter of 2024 (Q3 2023: EUR 61.1 million, 9M 2024: -1.8% to EUR 176 million). In addition to a 3% increase in sales in the DACH region, the localised markets accounted for a total of EUR 12.2 million (Q3 2023: EUR 11.5 million), corresponding to growth of +6%, which is mainly due to the above-average development in the Benelux markets. Revenue in the rest of Europe also increased again for the first time since the first quarter of 2022 by +13%. Despite ongoing challenges in the full-bike segment, revenue here rose by +6% to EUR 13.4 million, a new all-time high, thanks to the large brand portfolio and attractive price points. The gross margin rose slightly by 0.3 percentage points to 27.5% in the third quarter (9M: 26.9% after 25.0% in the same period of the previous year) due to adjustments to the pricing strategy. Adjusted for non-recurring effects totalling EUR 0.7 million (9M: EUR 2.7 million), which primarily relate to expenses for the SAP implementation, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (adjusted EBITDA) amounted to EUR 2.5 million compared to EUR 2.4 million in the same quarter of the previous year (9M: EUR 3.7 million after EUR 0.4 million). This corresponds to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 4.0% for the third quarter (Q3 2023: 3.9%). Inventories were reduced to EUR 67.2 million (September 2023: EUR 84.8 million) and are therefore on track to reach a comfortable level by the end of the year. Cash and cash equivalents increased to EUR 18.3 million (September 2023: EUR 16.9 million) due to disciplined cost control and a reduction in trade working capital, while the bank loan was repaid by EUR 6.0 million as planned in the first nine months of the financial year. Timm Armbrust, CFO of BIKE24, comments: "Our concentrated focus on our core customer group of "enthusiasts" in all European markets, flanked by strict cost discipline, has once again led to good revenue and earnings results following an already successful second quarter. In a persistently difficult market environment, a sustainable return to profitability will remain our top priority in the coming quarters."

BIKE24 therefore expects the upward trend to continue despite the challenging economic conditions and is therefore sticking to its forecast for the 2024 financial year, which envisages sales growth of between +1% and +5% and an adjusted EBITDA margin of +0.7% to +4.2%, though sales growth is likely to be at the lower end of the forecast. BIKE24's Q3 2024 earnings call will take place today at 3 pm. The corresponding presentation will be available on the IR website from 1 pm. Please register under the following link:

Condensed consolidated P&L (adjusted view)



































in k€

Q3 2024

Q3 2023 Delta

9M 2024 9M 2023 Delta Revenue and other income













DACH markets 42,237 41,134 2.7%

118,535 117,262 1.1% Localized markets

12,280 11,539 6.4%

33,968 34,603 -1.8% Rest of EEA 6,854 6,090 12.5%

18,650 19,465 -4.2% Rest of World 1,505 2,355 -36.1%

4,818 7,952 -39.4% Revenue 62,876 61,118 2.9%

175,970 179,282 -1.8% Other income 81 36 125.2%

256 111 130.7% Total income 62,957 61,154 2.9%

176,226 179,393 -1.8% COGS (Merchandise, consumables & supplies) -45,668 -44,554 2.5%

-128,838 -134,600 -4.3% Gross profit 17,289 16,600 4.1%

47,388 44,793 5.8% Gross margin 27.5% 27.1% + 1.9 pp

26.9% 24.9% + 2.8 pp Performance marketing costs -656 -861 -23.8%

-2,068 -2,487 -16.9% Selling expenses1 -5,644 -5,406 4.4%

-15,395 -16,750 -8.1% Personnel expenses -6,600 -6,248 5.6%

-20,534 -19,628 4.6% Miscellaneous expenses -2,609 -2,254 15.7%

-8,341 -8,363 -0.3% EBITDA 1,780 1,831 -2.8%

1,050 -2,435 -143.1% EBITDA margin 2.8% 3.0% + 4.1 pp

0.6% -1.4% + 3.0 pp Adjustments 745 573 30.1%

2,685 2,837 -5.4% Adjusted EBITDA 2,525 2,404 5.0%

3,735 403 826.8% Adjusted EBITDA margin 4.01% 3.9% + 3.3 pp

2.1% 0.2% + 2.8 pp Depreciation/ amortization (excl. goodwill-like items) -1,415 -1,460 -3.1%

-5,208 -4,323 20.5% Adjusted EBIT 1,110 943 n/a

-1,473 -3,920 n/a Adjusted EBIT margin 1.8% 1.5% + 2.7 pp

-.8% -2.2% +1.8 pp Amortization of goodwill-like items -2,381 -2,484 -4.1%

-7,140 -7,453 -4.2% Adjustments -745 -573 30.1%

-2,685 -2,837 -5.4% Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) -2,016 -2,114 n/a

-11,298 -14,211 n/a EBIT margin -3.2% -3.5% + 3.6 pp

-6.4% -7.9% + 2.0 pp Finance expense, net -839 -1,090 -23.0%

-3,349 -5,174 -35.3% Profit / (loss) before tax -2,856 -3,204 n/a

-14,647 -19,386 n/a Income tax income / (expense) 877 1,008 n/a

4,558 4,375 n/a Result for the period -1,979 -2,196 n/a

-10,089 -15,011 n/a Rounding differences may arise.













1Including impairment loss on trade receivables.





























Customer KPIs













Active customers (LTM) - 950,893 -

908,041 950,893 -4.5% Number of orders 438,559 432,650 1.4%

1,232,817 1,296,379 -4.9% Average order value

142 136 3.8%

142 137 3.% Orders returning customers 68.2% 69.7% -1.5%

68.3% 70.0% -1.7% Return rate 19.3% 17.3% +1.5pp

17.9% 17.0% +0.3pp

Press Relations:

E-Mail: ...





Investor Relations:

E-Mail: ...





About BIKE24 BIKE24 is one of the leading e-commerce bicycle platforms in Europe. The online retailer focussing on the premium segment is the central point of contact for the rapidly growing community of bicycle enthusiasts and thus promotes green mobility. Founded in 2002, it has quickly developed into a leading e-commerce company in continental Europe and a global player in this rapidly growing market. Under the leadership of CEO and co-founder Andrés Martin-Birner, the online shop now offers customers 77,000 items from more than 800 brands. This means that BIKE24 has the widest range of branded products in the industry in continental Europe. The online bicycle platform is already present in continental Europe with eight local online shops in Germany (bike24), Austria (bike24), Spain (bike24), France (bike24), Italy (bike24), The Netherlands (bike24), Belgium (bike24) and Luxembourg (bike24). In addition, the international shop (bike24) supplies customers all over the world.



