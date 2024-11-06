STEMMER IMAGING AG Announces Successful Completion of Acquisition by MiddleGround Capital

EQS-News: STEMMER IMAGING AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Miscellaneous

Puchheim, November 6, 2024

MiddleGround Capital, a private equity firm based in Lexington, Kentucky, USA has announced the completion of its voluntary public takeover offer yesterday.

Upon completion of the public takeover, STEMMER IMAGING shareholders who have tendered their shares will receive EUR 48.00 per share. Due to increased organizational requirements in the acquisition process, the release of the Q3 report has been postponed to November 13, 2024. Puchheim, November 6, 2024 – STEMMER IMAGING AG (ISIN DE000A2G9MZ9 / GSIN A2G9MZ ) announced today that the acquisition by Ventrifossa BidCo AG ("Bidder"), a holding company controlled by MiddleGround Capital ("MiddleGround"), a Lexington-based private equity firm, has been successfully completed yesterday. Previously, after thorough review, the Management Board and Supervisory Board of STEMMER IMAGING AG had issued their joint reasoned statement regarding the voluntary public takeover offer by the Bidder, recommending acceptance of the offer. Furthermore, all other offer conditions of the voluntary public takeover offer have since been met. STEMMER IMAGING shareholders were able to tender their shares at a price of EUR 48.00 per share during the additional acceptance period, which ended on October 18, 2024. Payment of the offer price will be made promptly with yesterday's completion of the takeover offer. Due to the high organizational demands involved in preparing for and supporting the transaction process, STEMMER IMAGING AG has decided to postpone the publication of the Q3 report to November 13, 2024.

About STEMMER IMAGING

STEMMER IMAGING is the leading international systems house for machine vision technology.

With a background of all-round engineering expertise, STEMMER IMAGING delivers the entire spectrum of machine vision services for both, industrial and non-industrial applications – from value-added services to the development of subsystems and its own products, based on an extensive commercial range of products. About MiddleGround

MiddleGround Capital is a private equity firm based in Lexington, Kentucky with over $3.7 billion of assets under management. MiddleGround makes control equity investments in middle market B2B industrial and specialty distribution businesses. MiddleGround works with its portfolio companies to create value through a hands-on operational approach and partners with its management teams to support long-term growth strategies. For more information, please visit: Contact:

