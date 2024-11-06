Eurobattery Minerals Welcomes Continued Strong Support From Major Investors In Ongoing Rights Issue



NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, HONG KONG, JAPAN, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION OF THIS PRESS RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL, BE SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIONS OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR OTHER MEASURES. Eurobattery Minerals AB (Nordic Growth Market: BAT and Börse Stuttgart: EBM; in short:“Eurobattery Minerals” or the“Company”) is pleased to announce that a leading Swiss investment company has committed to a significant investment in the Company's ongoing rights issue, contributing approximately 6.2 per cent of the total. One of Eurobattery Minerals' largest shareholders, an investment company from Switzerland, has informed the Company that they have subscribed for approximately SEK 2.2 million or approximately 6.2 per cent of the ongoing rights issue of approximately SEK 35.5 million. As previously announced, the Company has received subscription commitments from members (current and previous) of the Board of Directors and the management team totalling approximately SEK 3.1 million or approximately 8.7 per cent of the rights issue. The combined known subscriptions from members of the Board and management (current and previous) and larger shareholders now total approximately SEK 5.3 million or approximately 14.9 per cent of the rights issue. “We are thrilled by the strong support from our major investors, which reflects their belief in our mission to secure responsibly sourced battery minerals for Europe. This commitment, particularly from one of our largest shareholders, underscores confidence in our vision and our strategic direction. Together with our dedicated team, we remain focused on developing sustainable solutions that support Europe's journey toward a cleaner, self-sufficient future,” said Roberto García Martínez, CEO of Eurobattery Minerals. All these contributions highlight the steadfast confidence of our largest investors in Eurobattery Minerals' vision and strategic goals. This investment reinforces our commitment to responsible battery mineral exploration and development in Europe, aligning with our vision to power a cleaner, self-sufficient future. The subscription period for Eurobattery Minerals' rights issue runs until November 13, 2024.

About Eurobattery Minerals

Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM). With the vision to make Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined battery minerals, the company's focus is to realize numerous nickel-cobalt-copper projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials and, as such, power a cleaner world.

