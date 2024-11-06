Growth Opportunities In The Airside Services Market : Projected To Reach $4.9 Billion By 2031 AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Research, titled,“Airside Services Market ," The airside services market was valued at $2.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $4.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031.



Asia Pacific dominated the airside services in terms of growth, followed by North America, Europe, and LAMEA. The U.S. dominated the market share in 2021.



the airside services market is expected to undergo a major shift in the coming years. Adoption of total airport management (TAM), change in consumer dynamics, privatization of airports, arrival of electric vertical takeoff & landing vehicles (eVTOL), and air taxi are anticipated to support business potential within the airside services industry during the forecast period. Aggressive initiatives by federal organizations such as FAA and Euro control to standardize protocol to support global growth. As of June 2022, FAA 45,000 flights were handled by FAA per day, with 520 airport traffic control towers, 147 terminal radar approach control facilities, and more than 14,000 air traffic controllers.



Consumer centric approach is expected to enhance their travel experience, which is anticipated to remain primary goal of new age airports. These goals are anticipated to be achieved by integration of cutting-edge technologies such as predictive analysis for disruption management & flight operations, personalized consumer attention, touch less onboarding system, and bagless airports. Several major airports from developed and developing nations such as the U.S., China, Canada, the UK, Germany, and India among others have already started investing in these technologies. The full-scale implementation and establishment of a cohesive network is expected be established by 2025.



Industry leaders within the airside services market are anticipated to be investing heavily in research and development to achieve carbon neutrality. Inclination of regional agencies such as IATA to achieve zero carbon emission by 2050 is enforcing business players to introduce eco-friendly solutions. In line with such initiatives, companies are developing airside and landside products that can reduce overall carbon emission of an airport by optimizing operations or reducing aircraft turnaround time. For instance, in May 2022, Honeywell announced to display NAVITAS in Dubai Airport show 2022. Once implemented, NAVITAS is capable of reducing aircraft turnaround time, optimize airside operations and decrease maintenance downtime by 25%. The company is anticipated to demonstrate FORGE, an enterprise performance management solution to support landside operation, ensuring double digit energy saving through predictive and reactive maintenance schedule.



The airside services market is segmented on the basis of airport category, operation, service equipment, and end use. Depending upon airport category, the market is fragmented into Class A, Class B, Class C, and Class D airports. Depending on operation, the market is classified by aircraft handling, passenger handling, and cargo handling. The platform category is categorized into hardware, software and service. The end use segment includes commercial and military. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Factors such as increase in investment to support brown filed and green field airside services, rise in passenger traffic across the globe, and adoption of new technologies supporting automation and self-services. The COVID-19 is having a notable impact on airside services market and has shifted the business dynamics within the forecast timeframe. Currently majority of the airports are focused toward reducing operational cost, increasing operational efficiency and reducing their carbon footprint. For instance, in June 2022, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) announced acquisition of 62 electric vehicles that is anticipated to optimize their airside operations. The electric vehicles are anticipated to be gradually induced within three to four months and reduce approximately 10,000 tons of greenhouse emissions per annum.



Key Findings Of The Study :



By airport category, the class B segment leads the market during the forecast period



By operation, the aircraft handling segment leads the market during the forecast period



By platform, the software segment is expected to grow at lucrative growth rate during the forecast period (2022-2031)



By end use, the commercial segment leads the market during the forecast period.



The key players operating in the airside services market are Cisco Systems, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., IBM, Indra, QinetiQ, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Siemens, SITA, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Thales, Daifuku Co., Ltd., Damarel Systems International Ltd., Amadeus IT Group, Inform GmbH, Aena, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., and ES_Mobility.



