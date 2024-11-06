Israeli airstrikes result in deaths of two Palestinian civilians, left several others injured

(MENAFN) On Tuesday evening, Israeli resulted in the deaths of two Palestinian civilians and left several others after bombing a residential apartment in the Al-Hamid Rural Building on Jaffa Street in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, northeast of Gaza City. The attack caused extensive damage to the building and caused widespread panic among the local population.



In addition, Israeli warplanes struck two homes in quick succession in the Al-Geneina neighborhood, east of Rafah, causing significant destruction and further casualties, including additional deaths and injuries.



Earlier that evening, medical sources reported that five more Palestinians were killed, and others wounded, in a separate bombing targeting a group of civilians in the densely populated, displaced community of Zarqa in northern Gaza.



Since the early hours of Tuesday, Gaza’s Ministry of Health reported that 61 civilians, including 46 from northern Gaza, had died as a result of the relentless Israeli air, land, and sea bombardment that has been ongoing since October 7, 2023.



The total toll from the ongoing Israeli aggression has now reached 43,391 martyrs and 102,347 injured, with rescue teams facing significant challenges as hundreds of bodies remain trapped beneath rubble due to the intensity of the bombardment and restricted access to affected areas.

