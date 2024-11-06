US Elections And Economic Impacts The Business Research Company's Global Market Model To Unveil Impacts Across Markets

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gain an understanding of how global markets are going to be impacted by the US elections, with insights into key sectors like automotive, energy, consumer goods, technology, healthcare and more, through The Global Market Model, the world's most comprehensive database of integrated market information.

As the United States approaches a pivotal election, The Business Research Company will be forecasting the impact of the change across thousands of global industries. In the days following the election we will be drawing on insights from The Business Research Company's Global Market Model, to quantify the impacts of the differing approaches and policies across every major market. The below analysis examines potential economic shifts across critical sectors-including automotive, energy, consumer goods, technology and healthcare -based on the contrasting policy directions of a Harris or Trump administration.

Key Highlights from the Global Market Model's Analysis:

Automotive Sector

The US election results are likely to lead to distinct shifts in vehicle emissions regulations and electric vehicle (EV) incentives, with each candidate presenting unique impacts on the automotive industry. Harris is expected to pursue more stringent emissions standards and increase EV support, potentially driving growth in EV sales as government-backed infrastructure expands. Trump's policies may ease emissions regulations and reduce EV subsidies, potentially slowing the green transition and lowering projected EV adoption rates over the next five years.

Get more in-depth insights on industry wise analysis here -

Energy Sector

In the energy sector, each candidate's stance could markedly affect the direction of US energy policy and its impact on both domestic and global markets. A Democratic victory would likely uphold ambitious climate targets and renewable energy support, which could double investments in renewables by 2026, reinforcing the infrastructure for sustainable energy and reducing fossil fuel reliance. A Republican win would likely reduce support for renewables, maintaining reliance on oil and gas and potentially stalling the US's progress toward emission targets. Increased production incentives could drive up domestic oil output, resulting in short-term decreases in global oil prices but higher emissions.

Consumer Goods and Retail

Trade policy differences between the two candidates could significantly impact consumer prices and retail spending power. Harris is expected to maintain current tariffs on Chinese imports with selective adjustments, focusing on strategic trade measures that protect the middle-class consumer's purchasing power. This approach could moderate inflation in key consumer goods. Trump has proposed broadening tariffs on imports from China and other trading partners, which may lead to higher prices for essential goods. Coupled with domestic inflation concerns, this could drive consumers to prioritize essentials over discretionary items, impacting retail growth.

Technology Sector

Both candidates are expected to increase regulatory scrutiny on major tech firms, but in different areas. Harris may introduce additional oversight in AI and data privacy, focusing on consumer protection and technology ethics, which could create compliance challenges for tech firms. This could also result in increased operational costs for data-heavy companies. Trump's policies may focus on restricting tech imports, especially from China, to enhance data security. These restrictions may disrupt global supply chains, resulting in delays and higher costs for US-based tech companies reliant on Chinese components.

Healthcare Sector

The US healthcare sector could see significant policy shifts depending on the election outcome, with each candidate taking a markedly different approach to healthcare access, funding, and regulatory priorities. Harris is likely to prioritize expanding healthcare access and bolstering funding for preventive and primary care. Her administration would aim to reduce healthcare costs for consumers by supporting drug price controls and enhancing public healthcare programs. Additionally, the focus on addressing health disparities could drive an increase in funding for digital health solutions, boosting adoption of telemedicine and remote patient monitoring technologies. Under Trump, healthcare policy may shift towards deregulation and private sector expansion, emphasizing competition among providers to drive down costs. A focus on reducing regulatory requirements for drug approvals and insurance coverage could streamline operations for healthcare companies, but may also result in reduced federal support for health access programs. This approach may impact growth for sectors focused on affordability and public health initiatives, while potentially accelerating growth in private insurance and specialized care.

Supporting Strategic Business Decisions with Global Market Model

The Business Research Company's Global Market Model empowers organizations to prepare for policy shifts across 27 sectors worldwide, forecasting industry changes to guide strategic planning amid election-driven uncertainties.

“With the global economy at a tipping point, the US election could be a defining event shaping trade, policy, and growth across key industries,” said Abdul Wasay, Chief Operating Officer at The Business Research Company.“Global Market Model's insights equip businesses with the knowledge to anticipate changes and align their strategies to stay competitive in evolving markets.”

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a leading provider of market research and industry analysis, dedicated to delivering actionable insights for strategic decision-making. Through the Global Market Model, The Business Research Company offers clients a comprehensive, real-time perspective on economic changes that impact business success.

About The Global Market Model

The Business Research Company's flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

