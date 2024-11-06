Turkish Hospital in Lebanon begins operations as Israeli attacks close other facilities

(MENAFN) In Lebanon, where intense Israeli bombardment has rendered eight hospitals out of service, the newly expanded Turkish Hospital in the southern city of Sidon has started providing care to the sick and injured. The hospital, originally built with Turkish aid following the 2006 Israel-Lebanon war, was designed to treat burns and accident-related injuries. While it was completed in 2010, efforts to fully equip the hospital for operations have continued, and its partial opening comes at a crucial time as Israeli attacks have disrupted healthcare services across the country.



Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad emphasized the significance of the Turkish Hospital's partial opening during this critical period. With Israeli airstrikes targeting medical facilities and workers, the hospital’s opening is seen as a vital response to ensure that healthcare remains accessible to those in need. Abiad remarked that reopening a hospital when others have been disabled by attacks is an essential step to maintain healthcare services for the Lebanese people.



The minister further stated that hospitals located in areas that are frequently targeted by Israeli strikes, such as Mais al-Jabal, Bint Jbeil, and Marjayoun near the southern border, would not be reopened due to safety concerns. He also pointed out that a permanent ceasefire, as advocated by Lebanon and other nations, is the quickest solution for reopening these affected hospitals.



The Turkish Hospital's reopening underscores Lebanon's commitment to providing care amid ongoing conflict, demonstrating resilience in the face of challenges that have put immense strain on the country's healthcare system.

