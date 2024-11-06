Indonesia evacuates around 2,500 people from areas affected by volcanic eruption

(MENAFN) Authorities in Indonesia have evacuated nearly 2,500 people from areas affected by the ongoing eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki, located on Flores Island in East Nusa Tenggara province. Local reported on Wednesday that the eruption has forced residents to seek refuge in shelter centers, with government officials working to provide humanitarian assistance. Social Affairs Minister Saifullah Yusuf stated that logistical support has been delivered to refugee camps, with the largest concentrations in Konga Village (1,219 people), Bokang Village (606 people), and Hokeng Village (647 people), among other areas.



Emergency response teams are closely monitoring the situation in the affected regions. On Tuesday, local authorities ordered the evacuation of thousands of people, urging them to move to shelter camps for their safety. The eruption has already claimed at least 10 lives, including that of a nun, while one person remains missing. Lava flows have caused significant damage, including the destruction of several buildings and a monastery. Rescue teams continue to search for additional victims.



The eruption has impacted six villages in Wulanggitang district and four in Ile Bura district, affecting an estimated 10,000 people. Due to the continuous activity of the volcano, which has been emitting thick brown ash columns up to two kilometers (1.24 miles) in height each day, authorities have raised the alert level for Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki to its highest point. The situation remains critical as local officials continue efforts to assist those displaced by the disaster.

