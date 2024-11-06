Motorhome Vehicle Market On Rise: Expected Demand Of $62.9 Brillion By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The shift in leisure and recreational trends, along with increased electrification, has fueled the growth of the global motorhome vehicle market.

A motorhome vehicle is a type of recreational vehicle (RV) that combines and living space. It is equipped with essential amenities such as a bed, kitchen, bathroom, and often seating and storage, allowing for and camping in comfort. Motorhomes are typically self-powered, meaning they are driven like a regular vehicle, and are designed for long-term or temporary use as a mobile home. As per the report, the global motorhome vehicle market size accounted for $29.3 billion in 2021, and is expected to register $62.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market. North America is expected to dominate the global motorhome vehicle market. Recreational activities across North America have witnessed significant growth from previous years owing to changes in lifestyle and surge in inclination toward the recreational activities. U.S. accounted for a significant share in the North America motorhome vehicle market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period owing to the changes in recreational industry outlook and changes in design consideration of the motorhome vehicle. The global motorhome vehicle market is experiencing growth due to changing outlook of the leisure & recreational activities, and rise in electrification activities. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials used for manufacturing of motorhome vehicles is the factor hampering the growth of the market. Furthermore, growing demand for technologically advanced recreational vehicles is the factor expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period. COVID-19 Impact Analysis: The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the global motorhome market, as people began favoring motorhomes and caravans over hotels for travel. In 2020, North American RV sales increased by 4.5%, totaling 424,400 units, as per the Recreational Vehicle Industry Association. However, motorhome manufacturers faced raw material shortages due to pandemic-related restrictions, with many North American and European producers relying on suppliers in Asia-Pacific countries. This caused supply chain disruptions and delayed production. Nevertheless, with lockdowns lifted, motorhome sales surged, with the European Caravan Manufacturer Association (CVID) reporting a 12% increase in sales in 2021, totaling 260,000 units in Europe. This trend is expected to continue driving market growth in the forecast period. Based on type, the type B segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. However, the type C segment held the lion's share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the market, and is expected to maintain its leadership position throughout the forecast period. Based on application, the commercial segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. However, the personal segment dominated in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the market, and is estimated to maintain its dominance by 2031. The global motorhome vehicle market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. However, the market across North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market, and is projected to maintain its leadership position from 2021 to 2031. The global motorhome vehicle market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Coachmen Recreational Vehicle Company, LLC, Airstream Inc, Entegra Coach, Inc, Bürstner GmbH & Co. KG, Gulf Stream Coach Inc., Forest River Inc., Newmar Corporation, Jayco, Inc., Thor Industries, Inc., Hymer GmbH & Co. KG, Winnebago Industries, Inc., and Tiffin Motorhomes Inc. The report analyzes these key players in the global motorhome vehicle market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report helps determine the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments of every market player. 