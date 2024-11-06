Singham Again Vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Here Comes 4Th Movie In 2024 To Enter ₹200-Crore Club

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In the first five days of their journey, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 displayed contrasting collection patterns across India, with Rohit Shetty's action drama leading significantly.

On its release day, Singham Again grossed ₹43.5 crore, surpassing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's first-day collection of ₹35.5 crore. This robust start gave Singham Again a strong foothold, setting the pace for the following days.

On the second day, Singham Again saw a slight dip, collecting ₹42.5 crore, a 2.3% decrease, yet still outperformed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which earned ₹37 crore, experiencing a modest 4.23% rise from its opening day.

By the third day, Singham Again continued to lead though it recorded a sharper drop of 15.88%, settling at ₹35.75 crore. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, also starring Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit , faced a 9.46% decrease, grossing ₹33.5 crore.

Both films faced a substantial decline on the fourth day, the first Monday, as is typical after the weekend boost. Singham Again, also starring Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff and Ranveer Singh, saw its collections plummet by 49.65% to ₹18 crore while Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 experienced a 46.27% drop, also ending at ₹18 crore.

By the fifth day, Singham Again slightly edged out Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 again, with rough data placing its collection at ₹13.5 crore compared to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's ₹13 crore, a decrease of 27.78% for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Overall, Singham 3 accumulated a total of ₹153.25 crore net in the domestic market across five days, outshining Bhulaiyaa 3, which managed ₹137 crore net in India.