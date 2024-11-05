Nonprofit Partners With Newark Black Churches To Bridge Health Disparities

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published by NJ Advance on NJ

“A lot of the reasons why people died at alarming rates within Black and brown communities was due to pre-existing conditions,” said the Rev. Kimberly L. Williams, Choose Healthy Life's executive director.

Mike Prevoznik agreed.

“We saw the disproportionate impact that had on underserved populations, and we wanted to do something about that,” said Prevoznik, co-executive sponsor of Quest for Equity , a philanthropic initiative of Quest Diagnostics, which contributed tests and funding to support the effort.

Continue reading her