Nonprofit Partners With Newark Black Churches To Bridge Health Disparities
Date
11/5/2024 11:00:17 PM
Originally published by NJ Advance media on NJ
“A lot of the reasons why people died at alarming rates within Black and brown communities was due to pre-existing conditions,” said the Rev. Kimberly L. Williams, Choose Healthy Life's executive director.
Mike Prevoznik agreed.
“We saw the disproportionate impact that COVID had on underserved populations, and we wanted to do something about that,” said Prevoznik, co-executive sponsor of Quest for health Equity , a philanthropic initiative of Quest Diagnostics, which contributed COVID-19 tests and funding to support the effort.
