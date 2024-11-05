Royal Equestrian Tack Shines On“Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills” Star Sutton Stracke And Her Beloved Horse Santos

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Luxury Tack from Royal Equestrian Adds Glamour and Style to Sutton Stracke's Equestrian Journey with Santos on 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sutton Stracke, celebrated star of Bravo's "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" and a renowned fashion icon, recently turned heads as her beloved horse, Santos, showcased the latest in equestrian style from Royal Equestrian Collection. Together, they dazzled in a purple-themed ensemble that radiated elegance and sophistication. Santos sported a stunning Royal Equestrian tack set in purple, perfectly complementing Sutton's own Royal Equestrian Liberte Collection , riding tights and shirt in the signature Purple Queen color.

Royal Equestrian has emerged as a leading name in the equestrian world, renowned for seamlessly blending high fashion with uncompromising quality and comfort for both rider and horse. As one of the fastest-growing brands in the equestrian industry, Royal Equestrian merges luxury with state-of-the-art technology to ensure each product upholds the highest standards of comfort and welfare. Every tack item undergoes extensive testing over several months, guaranteeing both style and performance on the field.

Selected as the first equestrian brand to partner with Macy's, Royal Equestrian has expanded its reach, captivating the interest of equestrians and fashion enthusiasts alike. This partnership marks the brand's growing influence, making it easier than ever for customers to experience Royal Equestrian's dedication to quality and style.

The highly anticipated Spring/Summer 2025 collection is set to elevate equestrian fashion, introducing haute couture-inspired tack and apparel adorned with the brand's signature crown motif. The collection features not only horse tack and brushing boots but also breeches, show shirts, coordinating horse bonnets, and riding socks, making Royal Equestrian the go-to brand for equestrians who seek both functionality and luxury.

Royal Equestrian Spring/Summer 2025 Collection will be available for preorder beginning in November 2024, with select pieces offered exclusively at Macy's.

Discover the pinnacle of equestrian style by visiting Macy's or shopping online at .

