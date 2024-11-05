No Russians, Belarusians In OSCE PA Monitoring Mission To U.S. Lawmaker

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A total of 150 lawmakers from over 20 countries serve in the international observation mission of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly with no representatives from Russia and Belarus among them.

Head of the PACE Committee on Culture, Science, Education, and Yevhenia Kravchuk reported this in a comment to Ukrinform.

"Ukrainian MPs serve in the international observer mission of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly. In total, there are 150 MPs from more than 20 countries. Of course, not from all members of the OSCE because Russia and Belarus are also part of it. Of course, there are no observers from these countries," she said.

According to Kravchuk, observers work in different states "that invite or allow the presence of international missions".

"In particular, we work as a Ukrainian delegation in Washington, the capital, as well as in the State of Maryland," she added.

Commenting on the situation at the polling stations, Kravchuk noted that in the morning there were certain queues at the very opening "because many people come at 7:00 for the opening to vote and be free all day."

"Now we are in the third precinct, and there are no queues at all. Everything is quite calm," she said.

The lawmaker noted that in addition to presidential elections, the Lower House of Congress is also elected, 435 Representatives and 34 Senators, a third of the composition. Also, according to Ukraine's MP, many states are holding local elections. Kravchuk emphasized that most of the attention is currently focused on "swing states".

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Delegation from the Verkhovna Rada is participating in the observation mission to the U.S. presidential election.