Russians Intensifying Infantry Attacks, Amassing Military Equipment In Kharkiv Region Defense Forces

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv region, Russian forces are stockpiling ammunition, equipment, winter supplies, and fuel.

This update was shared by Yevhenii Romanov, the spokesperson for the Kharkiv Operational Tactical Group on a live broadcast, in response to questions regarding reports of "the formation of a tank regiment on the outskirts of Hlyboke in Kharkiv region."

"Currently, the enemy is primarily attacking with infantry. We know that they are continuously building up their resources, transporting ammunition, equipment, food, warm gear, and in preparation for winter. We are aware of their intentions, though, for obvious reasons, we won't reveal the surprises our forces are preparing in this area. However, I'll note that tanks are a highly vulnerable target," Romanov said.

The intensity of Russian air attacks has also increased, he added. Yesterday alone, Russian forces launched ten aerial bomb attacks on Ukrainian positions, having previously used unguided rockets.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, over the past three months, Russia has deployed 4,300 Shahed drones and other types of unmanned aerial vehicles against Ukraine. Ukrainian Air Defense Forces have successfully downed 3,063 of these drones, amounting to 71% of the total.