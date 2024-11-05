Kuwaiti Housing Min., UN Official Discuss Urban Development Challenges

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti of Municipal Affairs and Minister of Affairs Abdulatif Al-Mishari discussed on Tuesday with Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) Anaclaudia Rossbach, urbanization issues.

This took place during a meeting between Minister Al-Mishari and Rossbach while he was participating in the 12th World Urban Forum held in Cairo.

Minister Al-Mishari reviewed Kuwait's efforts in supporting countries and achieving sustainable development goals, pointing out that Kuwait supports the main objective of the UN-Habitat programme in promoting social development and sustainable environmental practices in cities and communities.

For her part, Rossbach praised Kuwait's efforts in its pursuit of development goals, especially in urban development and housing provision, stressing the importance of focusing efforts on areas such as development, reconstruction, and building.

At the end of the meeting, Minister Al-Mishari presented the UN official with a commemorative plaque in appreciation and recognition of her constructive role in development and urban issues. (end)

