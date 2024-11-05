Media Delegation From Hyderabad Visits Indian Institute Of Integrated Medicine-CSIR

While interacting with delegation, Dr Rasool said IIIM is to discover new drugs and therapeutic approaches from Natural Products, both of and microbial origin, enabled by biotechnology, to develop technologies, drugs and products of high value for the national and international markets.

The cultivation of different Tulip varieties was successfully initiated at CSIR IIIM fields at Bonera, Pulwama dist, under CSIR Floriculture Mission. The cultivation of the highly valued ornamental crop marks a significant achievement as it is the first time that CSIR IIIM's Field Station in Bonera has undertaken the cultivation of multiple Tulip cultivars. Under the initiative, eight distinct varieties of Tulips are enchantingly blooming in the sprawling Field Station, adorning the landscape with their vibrant hues, he said.

The initiative aims to develop and standardize agro-technologies for mass-producing quality tulip bulbs in open field conditions, leveraging the favourable agro-climatic conditions of the Kashmir valley to enhance income generation for farmers through cut flower as well as bulb production for sustainable production of planting material, thus empowering farmers for import substitution.

Dr. Shahid Rasool, Senior Scientist, CSIR Floriculture Mission, said that the cultivation and scientific production of cut and loose flowers in Jammu and Kashmir will benefit farmers and stakeholders associated with the floriculture industry. The Tulips are not being commercially grown by the farmers in the region and are presently being imported from the Netherlands. He highlighted that the favourable climatic and soil conditions of Kashmir Valley make the region suitable for Tulip cultivation and offer huge economic opportunities establishing the region as a centre for high-quality flower production.

He said that Purple Revolution Of Jammu And Kashmir A Game Changer: lavender cultivation under the Aroma Mission has now turned into a game changer, bringing about economic prosperity besides transforming Doda's landscape Mission has doubled the cultivated area for farmers. So farm, more than 2800 people have been trained in 8 verticals like the Societal outreach programme in the cultivation of Medicinal and Aromatic crops for better income and livelihood to rural poor and employment.

The delegation is visiting the Union Territory as part of the Media Outreach Programme organized by PIB Hyderabad. The media delegation will be engaging in various field visits and discussions over the next few days, gaining firsthand insights into the developmental projects and initiatives shaping the future of Jammu & Kashmir.

