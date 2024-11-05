(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining landscape - The global

food pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.19 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over

50.2% during the forecast period. Increased need for food sterilization

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

introduction of new PEF systems. However,

high initial cost for setting up PEF systems poses a challenge. Key market players include Diversified Technologies Inc., Elea, Energy Pulse Systems, Food Physics LLC, Gungunwala Food Equipment Pvt. Ltd., Heat and Control Inc., KayDee Solutions, PEF Technologies B.V., and ScandiNova Systems AB.







Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Liquid food and Solid food), Type (30-50 kV/cm and 10-30 kV/cm), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Diversified Technologies Inc., Elea, Energy Pulse Systems, Food Physics LLC, Gungunwala Food Equipment Pvt. Ltd., Heat and Control Inc., KayDee Solutions, PEF Technologies B.V., and ScandiNova Systems AB

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Major players in the global food industry PEF systems market are continually innovating to gain a competitive edge. In July 2020, ScandiNova Systems AB introduced the E110D-i, an advanced E-gun modulator with enhanced efficiency, stability, and flatness level. This solid-state modulator is quieter and offers a higher pulse repetition frequency range of up to 400 Hz. In November 2022, PULSEMASTER B.V. Unveiled a new PEF system specifically designed for large, raw-peeled and skin-on potatoes in North America. This technology caters to French fry processors. Both companies are leading the way in pulsed electric field technology for the food industry with their latest offerings.



The Food Industry Pulsed Electric Field (PEF) Systems market is witnessing significant growth due to its effectiveness in microbial inactivation. PEF uses electric fields to disrupt the cell membranes of microorganisms, including bacteria and bacterial spores, without heating the food. Key trends in PEF technology include electric field strength, treatment time, pulse frequency, and pulse width. Treatment temperature also plays a role in electroporation, a process that enhances the effect of PEF. PEF is a popular choice for nonthermal processing, offering food safety benefits and preserving food quality attributes like sensory properties and physical properties. Commercial PEF systems are used for various applications, including liquid foods, semi-solid foods, juice extraction, and food dehydration. FDA regulations and HACCP guidelines ensure food safety precautions are met. Consumers benefit from longer shelf life, fresh-like characteristics, and nutrient release. PEF systems are energy efficient and can be used in conjunction with antimicrobial packaging, modified atmosphere, and ultrasonication. High voltage PEF systems are used for food preservation and inactivation of pathogenic microorganisms. Performance standards ensure consistent results, while FDA regulations and HACCP guidelines ensure food safety. PEF systems can be used for extracting food constituents and dehydrating food, maintaining nutritional value and freshness. Food safety, energy efficiency, and quality preservation are the main advantages of PEF systems.



Market

Challenges



The Food Industry Pulsed Electric Field (PEF) Systems Market is gaining traction due to its non-thermal processing advantages in the food and beverage sector. However, the high initial investment required for industrial-scale PEF systems is a significant barrier for smaller and medium-scale food processing companies. The average cost for an industrial-scale PEF system is approximately USD295,000, which includes the high-pulse voltage generator with a five-year lifespan and a capability of 20 hours per day operation. Replacement of the generator will incur additional costs. Operational expenses primarily consist of electricity, with the capacity level of the PEF system contributing to high capital costs due to increased peak and average power usage. These factors may hinder the expansion of the market among small and medium-sized enterprises during the forecast period. The Food Industry Pulsed Electric Field (PEF) Systems market is witnessing significant growth due to its advantages in food preservation and quality enhancement. However, challenges persist in areas like dehydration and nutrient release during processing. In potato processing, commercial PEF systems offer benefits such as improved nutrient extraction and reduced cooking time. Food safety precautions and FDA regulations are crucial considerations, requiring adherence to HACCP and performance standards. Consumers seek fresh-like characteristics and longer shelf life, making PEF systems an attractive alternative to thermal processing. Pathogenic microorganisms are effectively inhibited through microbial growth inhibition and synergistic effects with antimicrobial additives, ultrasonication, and modified atmospheres. Energy efficiency and quality preservation are key selling points, with treatment chambers utilizing high voltage and electric field intensity to impact food constituents. The treatment gap, capacitor bank, and power supply are essential components ensuring food safety and maintaining sensory and physical properties. Aseptic packaging and food processing technologies continue to evolve, offering opportunities for innovation and growth in the market.

Segment Overview

This food industry pulsed electric field (pef) systems market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Liquid food 1.2 Solid food



2.1 30-50 kV/cm 2.2 10-30 kV/cm



3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Liquid food- PEF systems play a significant role in the liquid food industry, primarily used for preserving various liquid food products. These systems are utilized to inactivate food spoilage and pathogens, enhance quality, and extend shelf life. Liquid food items such as juices, smoothies, soups, sauces, salad dressings, dairy products, liquid egg products, and wine undergo PEF processing. Apple juice and orange juice are common applications. Continuous PEF systems are preferred for processing due to their efficiency. PEF treatment preserves sensory characteristics, freshness, color, and physio-chemical quality. For milk and milk products, as well as liquid egg products, PEF inactivates microbes, with skim milk and liquid egg pH levels adjusted with organic acids increasing inactivation. In winemaking, PEF systems shorten maceration time and inactivate oxidative enzymes, improving wine quality. The benefits of PEF processing drive the demand for PEF systems in the liquid food industry during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

Pulsed Electric Field (PEF) systems are a non-thermal food processing technology used for microbial inactivation in the food industry. This technology utilizes electric fields to disrupt the cell membranes of microorganisms, including bacteria and bacterial spores, without heating the food. The electric field strength, treatment time, pulse frequency, pulse width, and treatment temperature are crucial factors that influence the effectiveness of PEF treatment. PEF systems have various applications in the food industry, including the processing of liquid foods and semi-solid foods. They are used for extraction, dehydration, nutrient release, and potato processing. Commercial PEF systems offer food safety benefits by reducing the need for thermal processing and antimicrobial packaging . However, food safety precautions and FDA regulations must be followed to ensure consumer safety. PEF systems can preserve food quality attributes by maintaining sensory properties and nutritional value. They are also subject to HACCP regulations and performance standards. PEF treatment can inactivate microorganisms, improve food preservation, and enhance the release of desirable food components. Thermal processing is often compared to PEF processing, but the latter offers advantages in terms of preserving food quality and reducing processing time.

Market Research Overview

Pulsed Electric Field (PEF) systems are a non-thermal food processing technology used for microbial inactivation and enhancing food quality attributes. The technology utilizes electric fields to disrupt the membranes of microorganisms, including bacteria and bacterial spores, without heating the food. Factors such as electric field strength, treatment time, pulse frequency, pulse width, and treatment temperature are crucial in determining the effectiveness of PEF processing. PEF systems find applications in various food industries, including liquid foods and semi-solid foods, for processes like extraction, dehydration, and nutrient release. Potato processing is a significant industry application, with commercial PEF systems available for industrial-scale production. Food safety precautions and regulations, such as FDA and HACCP, play a crucial role in ensuring the safe implementation of PEF technology. Consumer benefits include energy efficiency, food preservation, and the maintenance of fresh-like characteristics and nutritional value. PEF systems have synergistic effects when combined with other food processing technologies, such as ultrasonication, antimicrobial additives , and modified atmosphere packaging, to enhance food safety and quality preservation. The technology can inhibit the growth of foodborne pathogens and extend shelf life while maintaining sensory and physical properties. PEF systems operate at high voltages and involve the use of a capacitor bank, power supply, treatment chamber, and treatment gap to apply electric fields to food constituents. The technology offers significant advantages over traditional thermal processing methods and is an essential tool in the food industry's ongoing pursuit of safe, efficient, and high-quality food production.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Application



Liquid Food

Solid Food

Type



30-50 KV/cm

10-30 KV/cm

Geography



Europe



North America



APAC



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

