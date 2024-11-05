Infinera Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

GAAP revenue for the quarter was $354.4 million compared to $342.7 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $392.4 million in the third quarter of 2023.

GAAP gross margin for the quarter was 39.8% compared to 39.6% in the second quarter of 2024 and 40.3% in the third quarter of 2023. GAAP operating margin for the quarter was (3.1)% compared to (8.7)% in the second quarter of 2024 and 2.0% in the third quarter of 2023.

GAAP net loss for the quarter was $(14.3) million, or $(0.06) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $(48.3) million, or $(0.21) per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024, and net loss of $(9.4) million, or $(0.04) per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP gross margin for the quarter was 40.4% compared to 40.3% in the second quarter of 2024 and 41.9% in the third quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP operating margin for the quarter was 3.5% compared to (1.3)% in the second quarter of 2024 and 7.7% in the third quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP net income for the quarter was $0.3 million, or $0.00 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $(14.0) million, or $(0.06) per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024, and non-GAAP net income of $19.9 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023.

During the three-months ended September 28, 2024, the Company generated positive cash flow from operations of $44.5 million and ended the quarter with cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $115.6 million.

A further explanation of the use of non-GAAP financial information and a reconciliation of each of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure can be found at the end of this press release.

Infinera CEO, David Heard said“Our team delivered another quarter with continued sequential improvements in our financial metrics and critical service provider and webscaler design wins across our ICE-X coherent pluggables, next-generation line systems, software, and ICE7 solutions. In addition, in October we signed a non-binding preliminary memorandum of terms with the U.S. Department of Commerce for an award under the CHIPS and Science Act that, together with other federal and state incentives, could result in more than $200 million in funds for Infinera.”

“Looking ahead, our customers remain excited about our pending acquisition by Nokia as they look forward to the combined company accelerating the pace of innovation in the industry. We are making good progress on the steps required to close the transaction, including receiving stockholder approval and attaining U.S. antitrust and CFIUS approval. There are still other regulatory approvals pending, but we believe we remain on track to close the deal in the first half of 2025,” continued Mr. Heard.

Pending Merger with Nokia

On June 27, 2024, Infinera, Nokia Corporation, a company incorporated under the laws of the Republic of Finland (“Nokia”) (NYSE: NOK) and Neptune of America Corporation, a Delaware corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of Nokia (“Merger Sub”) entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (as it may be amended, modified or waived from time to time, the“Merger Agreement”) that provides for Merger Sub to merge with and into Infinera (the“Merger”), with Infinera surviving the Merger as a wholly owned subsidiary of Nokia. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2025.

In light of the proposed transaction with Nokia, and as is customary during the pendency of an acquisition, Infinera will not be providing financial guidance during the pendency of the acquisition.

Third Quarter 2024 Investor Slides to be Made Available Online

Investor slides reviewing Infinera's third quarter of 2024 financial results will be furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on a Current Report on Form 8-K and published on Infinera's Investor Relations website at investors.infinera.com.

Contacts:

Media:

Anna Vue

Tel. +1 (916) 595-8157

...

Investors:

Amitabh Passi, Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +1 (669) 295-1489

...





About Infinera

Infinera is a global supplier of innovative open optical networking solutions and advanced optical semiconductors that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. Infinera solutions deliver industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera, visit , follow us on X and LinkedIn, and subscribe for updates.

Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Infinera's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will," and "would" or the negative of these words or similar terms or expressions that concern Infinera's expectations, strategy, priorities, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the amount Infinera could receive in government funding; and statements related to the Merger, including the timing of completion of the Merger and the future performance and benefits of the combined business.

These forward-looking statements are based on estimates and information available to Infinera as of the date hereof and are not guarantees of actual or future performance; actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied due to risks and uncertainties. The risks and uncertainties that could cause Infinera's results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include statements related to the Merger, including whether the Merger may not be completed or completion may be delayed, and if the Merger Agreement is terminated, there may be a required payment of a significant termination fee by either party; the receipt of necessary approvals to complete the Merger; the possibility that due to the Merger, and uncertainty regarding the Merger, Infinera's customers, suppliers or strategic partners may delay or defer entering into contracts or making other decisions concerning Infinera; the significance and timing of costs related to the Merger; the impact on us of litigation or other stockholder action related to the Merger; the effects on us and our stockholders if the Merger is not completed; demand growth for additional network capacity and the level and timing of customer capital spending and excess inventory held by customers beyond normalized levels; delays in the development, introduction or acceptance of new products or in releasing enhancements to existing products; aggressive business tactics by Infinera's competitors and new entrants and Infinera's ability to compete in a highly competitive market; supply chain and logistics issues and their impact on our business, and Infinera's dependency on sole source, limited source or high-cost suppliers; dependence on a small number of key customers; product performance problems; the complexity of Infinera's manufacturing process; Infinera's ability to identify, attract, upskill and retain qualified personnel; challenges with our contract manufacturers and other third-party partners; the effects of customer and supplier consolidation; dependence on third-party service partners; Infinera's ability to respond to rapid technological changes; failure to accurately forecast Infinera's manufacturing requirements or customer demand; failure to secure the funding contemplated by grants Infinera may receive from governments, agencies or research organizations, or failure to comply with the terms of those grants; Infinera's future capital needs and its ability to generate the cash flow or otherwise secure the capital necessary to meet such capital needs; the effect of global and regional economic conditions on Infinera's business, including effects on purchasing decisions by customers; the adverse impact inflation and higher interest rates may have on Infinera by increasing costs beyond what it can recover through price increases; restrictions to our operations resulting from loan or other credit agreements; the impacts of any restructuring plans or other strategic efforts on our business; Infinera's international sales and operations; the impacts of foreign currency fluctuations; the effective tax rate of Infinera, which may increase or fluctuate; potential dilution from the issuance of additional shares of common stock in connection with the conversion of Infinera's convertible senior notes; Infinera's ability to protect its intellectual property; claims by others that Infinera infringes on their intellectual property rights; security incidents, such as data breaches or cyber-attacks; Infinera's ability to comply with various rules and regulations, including with respect to export control and trade compliance, environmental, social, governance, privacy and data protection matters; events that are outside of Infinera's control, such as natural disasters, acts of war or terrorism, or other catastrophic events that could harm Infinera's operations; Infinera's ability to remediate its recently disclosed material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting in a timely and effective manner, and other risks and uncertainties detailed in Infinera's SEC filings from time to time; and statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. More information on potential factors that may impact Infinera's business are set forth in Infinera's periodic reports filed with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 30, 2023, filed with the SEC on May 17, 2024, and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 29, 2024, as filed with the SEC on August 2, 2024, as well as subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC from time to time. These SEC filings are available on Infinera's website at and the SEC's website at Infinera assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), this press release and the accompanying tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures that exclude in certain cases stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring and other related costs, warehouse fire recovery, merger-related charges, foreign exchange (gains) losses, net, and income tax effects. Infinera believes these adjustments are appropriate to enhance an overall understanding of its underlying financial performance and also its prospects for the future and are considered by management for the purpose of making operational decisions. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release are the primary indicators management uses as a basis for its planning and forecasting of future periods. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for gross margin, operating expenses, operating margin, net income (loss) and net income (loss) per common share prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and are subject to limitations.

For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the table titled“GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” and related footnotes.

Infinera Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)