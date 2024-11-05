Molecular Health Technologies Named Supplement Manufacturing Company Of The Year By Food Business Review

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delivering Tailored Solutions with Innovative Products and Advanced Technologies

MILBURN, N.J., Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular Technologies (MHT) , a leader in custom supplement manufacturing, has been honored with the title of "Supplement Company of the Year" by Food Business Review . MHT stands out as a pioneering partner in the natural products sector, committed to fostering growth through collaborative development and advanced manufacturing solutions. The company specializes in high-quality, clinically-studied ingredients, focusing on soft gels, tinctures, beadlets, liquids, gummies, powders, and oral dissolving strips designed to meet the needs of modern consumers. Notably, MHT's oral strips offer versatile consumption options, whether added to drinks or placed directly on the tongue, redefining traditional supplement delivery methods.

The company earned the esteemed“Supplement Manufacturing Company of the Year”, after introducing two landmark innovations that address anxiety and weight loss. In partnership with Green Cell Technologies, Molecular Health Technologies introduced Sebrium DCD ®, (a concentrated form of Kanna) and BerberiSol TM, (a concentrated form of Berberine), through their distribution partnership with Verdant Nature resulting in the most natural bioavailable formulas in the natural sector that have produced consistent results in testing and retail. Studies show BerberiSolTM Is 625% - 1,100% more bioavailable vs standard berberine.

“The key is not just in having absorbable ingredients, but in delivering them in ways that resonate with today's on-the-go lifestyle,” said David Garner, CEO of Molecular Health Technologies.

David Garner has served in an executive capacity with the company since its inception in 2001 as a commodity raw material / ingredient provider and was a cofounder in 2010 with Mark Levitt to transform Molecular Health Technologies into what it is today.

Prior to 2010, David served for ten years as an Executive Vice-President and Managing Member of a leading raw material supplier, where he along with Mark Levitt were instrumental in growing the business from a start-up to a $50 million dollar nutraceutical ingredient distribution company including being the largest green tea extract distributor in the U.S. His leadership helped build the sourcing and factory infrastructure of the company globally. David along with Mark transitioned the company's marketing strategy from a strict commodity model to developing trademarked ingredients and presenting innovative science-based products to branded customers. This evolving strategy currently includes an investment in a strategic partnership to deliver finished products to the growing CBD marketplace - allowing MHT to combine their proprietary dietary supplement ingredients with CBD to create a robust portfolio of products in many delivery forms.

Today, Molecular Health Technologies produces innovative and custom supplements for the most notable retailers and brands across the U.S. To learn more about Molecular Health Technologies' 100 years of combined experience in formulation, global sourcing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution, visit .



Media Contact:

Lauren Ricks, Into The Blue Agency

...