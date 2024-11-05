Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Semi-Truck Mirror (CCT-4931)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a truck driver, I am very familiar with visibility-related problems when trying to use truck mirrors in the rain. I thought there could be a better way to wipe away moisture," said an inventor, from Martinsville, Ohio, "so I invented the MIRROR WIPER. My design helps you maintain a high level of visibility to the rear sides, even when rainwater is kicked up onto the external mirrors by other vehicles."

The invention provides improved side mirrors for a semi-truck. In doing so, it allows the driver to easily wipe away rain and moisture. As a result, it offers a clear view of the rear sides, and it increases safety and visibility. The invention features a practical design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for truck drivers, trucking companies, vehicle owners, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations for other types of vehicles.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CCT-4931, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED