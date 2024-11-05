EQS-News: PharmaSGP Holding SE / Key word(s): Personnel

CEO change at PharmaSGP Holding SE: Peter Gerckens succeeds Natalie Weigand as of January 1, 2025

Gräfelfing, November 05, 2024 - German OTC company PharmaSGP Holding SE is announcing a change in the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO). After more than seven years as CEO, Natalie Weigand informed the Supervisory Board today that, due to personal reasons, she will not be renewing her contract with PharmaSGP, which expires at the end of the year. Peter Gerckens, who has been a member of the Management Board of PharmaSGP Holding SE as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) since July 1, 2024, will succeed Ms. Weigand as CEO on January 1, 2025. Peter Gerckens has already been able to familiarize himself extensively with PharmaSGP since July 2024 and will continue to drive PharmaSGP's successful growth course as CEO. The internal succession plan ensures a smooth and rapid transition process. In addition, there is continuity in the PharmaSGP Management Board team with Michael Rudolf as longstanding Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Natalie Weigand will also remain active for the company in an advisory position. Natalie Weigand, CEO of PharmaSGP, on her upcoming exit: "After careful consideration, I have decided not to extend my contract with PharmaSGP after almost ten years with the company, including more than seven years as CEO. I would like to thank all my colleagues for the successful time we shared and wish each and every one of them all the best. I will remain associated with the company in an advisory position in the future and look forward to accompanying the ongoing success story of PharmaSGP from this new perspective." Dr. Clemens Fischer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board: "On behalf of the entire Supervisory Board and the entire company, we would like to thank Ms. Weigand for her outstanding contribution to the successful development of PharmaSGP in recent years. Under her leadership, PharmaSGP has regularly achieved new revenue and earnings records. We wish Ms. Weigand all the best for the future and are delighted that she will continue to support the company in an advisory role. At the same time, we are very happy that we have been able to find an internal successor in Peter Gerckens. Mr. Gerckens knows the business model, the market and the growth opportunities inside out and is therefore, in our view, the ideal person to successfully lead PharmaSGP in the future." Peter Gerckens, CCO of PharmaSGP: "It is impressive what Natalie Weigand has built up as CEO together with Michael Rudolf and the entire PharmaSGP team in recent years. Since joining PharmaSGP in July of this year, I have been able to get to know the company very well and I am impressed by the commitment and passion of our entire team. I would like to thank them for their trust and am now looking forward to continuing PharmaSGP success story in my new role."

ABOUT PHARMASGP HOLDING SE PharmaSGP is a leading consumer health company with a diversified portfolio of over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceuticals and other healthcare products that are marketed with a focus on the pharmacy distribution channel. These products are mostly based on natural active pharmaceutical ingredients with documented efficacy and few known side effects.

The Company's core brands cover chronic indications, including rheumatic pain, nerve pain and other age-related ailments. In Germany, PharmaSGP is the market leader for systemic chemical-free pain remedies with its brand families RubaXX® for rheumatic pain and Restaxil® for neuralgic pain. Furthermore, PharmaSGP also offers leading products against sexual weakness and vertigo symptoms. Since introducing the first product from the current product portfolio in 2012, PharmaSGP has successfully established its business model in other European countries, including Austria, Italy, Belgium, Spain and France. In September 2021, the product portfolio was expanded by the brands Baldriparan®, Formigran®, Spalt® and Kamol®, thus also strengthening or developing the indications pain and sleep disorder. The sales territory was expanded to include Switzerland and Eastern Europe. In 2023, PharmaSGP generated revenues of €101.1 million at an adjusted EBITDA margin of 33.7%.

In order to further expand its competitive position, PharmaSGP plans to increase the number of indications covered by PharmaSGP's product offering, increase PharmaSGP's European footprint, and accelerate its growth strategy especially by capitalizing on selected M&A opportunities.



