Anti-Dumping Duty Of Rs. 339 / Ton Recommended On PVC Suspension Resin

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 5 (KNN) India's Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has recommended anti-dumping duties of up to USD 339 per tonne on PVC suspension resin imports from seven countries, following a preliminary investigation into alleged unfair trading practices.

The investigation, initiated after complaints from domestic manufacturers DCM Shriram and DCW Limited, found evidence that these resins were being exported to India below their normal value.

The targeted countries include China, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. According to the DGTR's findings, these imports have caused substantial harm to India's domestic industry, prompting the recommendation for protective measures.

The proposed duties vary between USD 25 and USD 339 per tonne, with the final decision resting with the finance ministry.

PVC suspension resins, which are widely used in manufacturing pipes, fittings, films, sheets, bottles, and wire cables, have been a subject of concern for local producers.

This investigation aligns with India's ongoing efforts to protect domestic industries from unfair trade practices, with several anti-dumping duties already in place on various products, particularly those from China.

The investigation and subsequent recommendations fall under the framework of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), which permits member countries to implement such measures when domestic industries face harm from below-cost imports.

These anti-dumping duties are designed to create a level playing field between domestic producers and foreign exporters while ensuring fair trading practices in the international market.

(KNN Bureau)