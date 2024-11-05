Al Rayyan Edge Pakhtakor For First Win In AFC Champions League Elite

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha: Hazem Shehata's surprising long-range strike from over 40 yards earned Al Rayyan their first victory in the AFC Elite as they narrowly defeated Pakhtakor 1-0 in Tashkent on Tuesday.

Shehata shocked both Pakhtakor and their enthusiastic fans at Stadion Majmuasi when his miss-hit punt forward in the 51st minute became the decisive factor, giving Al Rayyan a crucial win after enduring three straight defeats.

The Younes Ali-led side was fortunate to come away with maximum points in their away match, despite Pakhtakor's dominance in most of the match. This victory lifted them five spots from the bottom to seventh place in the 12-team West Zone, keeping their hopes alive for the knockout stage, where eight teams will advance.

“The competition has truly begun for us now. This is a crucial victory that has revived our hopes. Every single point will count in the race for the knockout stage,” Al Rayyan coach Younes Ali said, acknowledging the stiff challenge posed by Pakhtakor.

“They played very well in the first half and created numerous chances. We improved in the second half and managed to score the winner. The pitch was particularly challenging for us, especially in the opening half,” the Al Rayyan coach added.

Shehata was delighted to have helped Al Rayyan secure three valuable points.

“I'm happy to score the winning goal, but the most important thing is Al Rayyan have won the match. We've climbed to seventh in the standings and now we'll aim to improve our position in the next game,” he said.

Al Rayyan's next match is a home fixture against Iran's Persepolis at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on November 25.

Meanwhile, Pakhtakor, fueled by passionate home fans, started the match strongly controlling the early proceedings with impressive spells of possession.



Al Rayyan goalkeeper Paulo Victor was put to the test early, tipping Sardor Sabirkhodjaev's precise effort over the bar in the sixth minute.

Dragan Ceran also threatened in the 12th minute, heading the ball narrowly wide.

Just four minutes later, Mukhammadrasul Abdumajidov struck the left post from the center of the box after receiving a cross from Dostonbek Khamdamov following a corner.

Al Rayyan struggled to maintain possession and failed to create any scoring chances as Pakhtakor controlled the first half. The visitors' first attempt didn't come until the 33rd minute, when Roger Guedes fired a long-range shot that went high. Just before halftime, Victor blocked a shot from Khojiakbar Alijonov in the center of the box keeping Al Rayyan level at the break.

Pakhtakor resumed their dominance after halftime but were left stunned when Shehata's seemingly accidental cross from the left found the top right corner, outsmarting goalkeeper Vladimir Nazarov and handing Al Rayyan an unexpected lead.

Victor continued his fine form, making another crucial save to stop Muhammadali O'rinboyev's shot from the center of the box. The goal boosted Al Rayyan's confidence and they played a stronger second half finding spaces and pressing forward. Achraf Bencharki's strike from outside the box was saved by the Pakhtakor goalkeeper.

Both teams continued to exchange attacks, with Pakhtakor making two late attempts through Ceran and Abdumajidov but Victor stood firm ensuring Al Rayyan returned home with a well-fought victory.