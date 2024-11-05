SITKA Gear Continues Growth Of Brick-And-Mortar Retail With New Location In Charlotte, North Carolina

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) New 2,652-square-foot store in Charlotte set to open November 9.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SITKA Gear , a leader in technical hunting and outdoor apparel, announces the opening of its newest retail location in Charlotte, North Carolina. The store, located at 1930 Camden Road, Suite 270, will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, November 9, 2024, offering local outdoor sportsmen and women a hands-on shopping experience with SITKA's renowned line of premium hunting and outdoor gear.

The 2,652-square-foot Charlotte store is SITKA's latest addition to its growing network of retail locations, joining the flagship store in Bozeman, Montana, and recently opened stores in Dallas, Atlanta, and two stores in the Minneapolis, Minnesota metro area.

The Grand Opening celebration of the Charlotte store will begin at 10 a.m. with festivities continuing until 8 p.m. The grand opening will feature exclusive in-store deals, raffles and a chance for attendees to win a SITKA Gear system valued at up to $1,000. Food, drinks, and family-friendly activities are available throughout the day and the first 150 visitors will receive special gift bags filled with SITKA merchandise.

Grand Opening Details:

Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024

Time: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: 1930 Camden Road, Suite 270, Charlotte, NC 28203

Phone: (980) 301-0436

The Charlotte store will offer a comprehensive selection of SITKA's best-selling hunting and outdoor apparel, including key franchise products and exclusive Charlotte logo wear. Customers will also have access to expert staff ready to provide personalized service and product recommendations to help maximize their outdoor experiences.

"As we expand our footprint in Charlotte, we're excited to bring SITKA's innovation and passion for the outdoors to local sportsmen," said Alley Ray, SITKA Gear Retail Marketing Manager. "Our continued success in opening brick-and-mortar stores allows us to create a hands-on, immersive shopping experience where customers can explore our technical gear firsthand and discover how it enhances their outdoor pursuits."

The grand opening event is just the beginning, as the Charlotte store will operate Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., making it a convenient destination for outdoor enthusiasts throughout the region.

For more information about the grand opening or to learn more about SITKA Gear's Charlotte location, visit .

