Ambs Call Center Wins The 2024 CAM-X Award Of Excellence For 14Th Consecutive Year

JACKSON, MI, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ambs Call Center, Inc. has been awarded the 2024 Canadian Call Management Association (CAM-X) Award of Excellence, marking the 14th consecutive year the company has earned this recognition . The CAM-X Award highlights exceptional call center performance, based on rigorous standards that reflect the highest level of service in the industry.

The award evaluates key elements of call handling, including caller satisfaction, accuracy, and professionalism. CAM-X judges conduct an in-depth review of interactions to assess factors such as:

Comprehensive call handling from start to finish

Accuracy and attention to detail

Friendly and professional tone

Knowledge of client accounts

Consistent focus on caller satisfaction

CAM-X President Leslie Wilson commended Ambs Call Center for its commitment to quality, noting, "Your outstanding organization has demonstrated unparalleled excellence and dedication to the industry, earning them this esteemed recognition."

“Receiving this award for 14 years in a row is a testament to our team's dedication to delivering outstanding customer service," said Aaron Boatin, President of Ambs Call Center. "In an era where exceptional customer care is rare, our team strives to provide a positive experience on every call."

About Ambs Call Center

Ambs Call Center provides professional phone answering services across the United States and Canada, with operations based in Jackson, Michigan, and Tampa, Florida. The services they provide include virtual receptionist, appointment scheduling, help desk support, employee call-off hotlines, and customer service. Its healthcare division specializes in medical answering services , patient satisfaction, physician referrals, and class registration. Processing over 10 million contacts annually, Ambs Call Center is a family-owned business that has been in operation since 1932.

For more information on Ambs Call Center's services, please visit Ambs Call Center's website .

