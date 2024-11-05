Leadership Roadmap Featured In Librarybub Selection For November

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Kae Wagner's Leadership GLUE, one business leader wrote, "From vivid case studies to well-documented research, Wagner presents a clear explanation for the ways in which business leaders often become the roadblock to their very own success story. This book will keep you thinking for some time after!". For the author, it's an approach to growing a business, allowing the owner to build an enterprise and train people, then at some point to let go of daily operations and still have the business growing and flourishing.
LibraryBub is an industry first. Established in 2015, it works in conjunction with all major libraries. It is dedicated to making strong, mutual connections between indie and small-press authors and an extensive network of libraries. The core commitment of the LibraryBub service is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. Acclaimed novelist Tasneem Jamal remembers the importance of the mobile library of her childhood. "I would get books and return them every week or every two weeks. I learned to love books... I don't even remember showing my parents books, sometimes I would. But the library opened up a world entirely for me. I went alone, didn't even take friends, I had a feeling I had access to a universe all my own through the library." Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives, and
LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska considers it a privilege to support them in that role.
Below is this month's selection by category.
FICTION
Literature & Fiction
Laughing Is Forever by Jason Stocks ISBN: 978-1962987103
Mystery & Thriller
The Opaque Conspiracy by Grace Flores-Hughes ISBN: 978-1637352236
Children's
Camilla Learns To Shine by Elizabeth Connell Lewis and Mark S. Lewis ISBN: 978-1637353219
NONFICTION
Business
Automotive Search Marketing by Alex Melen ISBN: 978-1637352113
Business Success Secrets: entrepreneurial thinking that works
by Tamara L. Nall, Victor Agapov, Patrick Borlik et al. ISBN: 978-1637350522
Cutting Through by Bernie Haffey ISBN: 978-1637350232
Falling Forward: a guide for facing adversity and planning your life
by Gordon Wollman ISBN: 978-1637352489
Investpreneur: real estate lessons for the determined investor
(Book Two of the I Can. I Will. Watch Me! series) by Kristin Cripps ISBN: 978-1943386857
Leadership DNA: shaping a thriving business culture
by Alinka Rutkowska, Deepak Bhootra, Brandon C. Blewett et al. ASIN: B0CZG4GNFJ
Leadership GLUE by Kae Wagner ISBN: 978-1637352540
Play Bold: how to win the business game through creative destruction
by Magnus Penker ISBN: 978-1943386925
The Price Whisperer: a holistic approach to pricing power
by Per Sjöfors ISBN: 978-1637351178
The Revenue Catalyst: mastering the art of sales
by Geoffrey M. Reid ISBN: 978-1637352793
Success Mindsets: how top entrepreneurs succeed in business and life
by Alinka Rutkowska, Nedra J. Barr, Catherine Bassick et al. ISBN: 978-1637350928
Too Blue!: the IBM PC from an acorn to a renegade by Dennis Andrews ISBN: 978-1637350034
Unleash the Potential and Make It Happen by Patrick Steiner ISBN: 978-3952598818
You Are Not Them: the authentic entrepreneur's way
by Sid Mohasseb ISBN: 978-1637350485
Health, Family & Lifestyle
How To Live to 100: secrets from the world's happiest centenarians by Elizabeth Lopez ISBN: 978-1943386550
Children's
Sweetie, That's Not Sweets! by Kathleen Humel ISBN: 978-1637351734
"My dream was to get my book Riding Out the Hurricane into American libraries," Irish author Maeve Mc Mahon explains. Delighted that through LibraryBub, more than 2,000 librarians have seen her award-winning book about Hurricane Katrina, she enthuses, "I'm so excited about the connections that will be made."
