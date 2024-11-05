عربي


Inventhelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory For Underwear (ASP-336)


11/5/2024 10:31:05 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
"I wanted to create a simple accessory to protect underwear against
skidmarks from between the buttocks," said an inventor, from Rogers, Texas, "so I invented the PERSONAL CONFIDENCE. My design offers maximum protection, and it eliminates the cost associated with premature replacement purchases of underwear."

The invention provides an effective way to protect a person's underwear from feces marks. In doing so, it helps keep the user clean and dry. It also helps prevent stains, and it increases protection and peace of mind. The invention features a disposable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for men and women. Additionally, it is producible in various quantities.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-ASP-336, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

MENAFN05112024003732001241ID1108853355


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

