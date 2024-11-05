Indian Army Lookout For Robust Drones: Lt Gen RC Tiwari

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Nov 5 (IANS) The Indian is on the lookout for advanced equipment, including robust drones as well as counter-drone systems, Lt Gen R C Tiwari, GOC-in-C, Eastern Command, said in his keynote address on Tuesday, during the inaugural session of the two-day long defence East Tech 2024 in Kolkata.

East Tech 2024 has been organised by the Army's Eastern Command in which nearly 140 companies engaged in defence-related production, including MSMEs and start-ups, are participating in the third edition of the event.

The Eastern Army commander urged defence production units to develop and deliver drones that are capable of operating at high altitudes and harsh terrain.

The operational jurisdiction of the Eastern Command stretches from the high reaches of the Himalayas to hot and humid rain forests in the country's northeastern states. Drones are today a force multiplier as well as a threat.

"We are looking for potent state-of-the-art drones. Equally important and in light of increasingly potent capabilities available in this domain with militaries the world over as well as in our neighbourhood, having an effective counter-drone system is of utmost importance," Lt General Tiwari said.

He added that cutting-edge technology to improve the survivability of own troops and resources is the way forward. He spoke on how the Eastern Command, the largest operational command of the Army, has its own requirements of defence-related equipment and technological solutions.

An official noted that an Army Commander has financial powers to clear the procurement of need-specific equipment to a certain extent.

"We also have to take cognisance of new threats and challenges that are emerging with each passing day and hence look towards the defence industry to provide us with the required battlefield equalisers. Given the high humidity across the eastern region, moisture-proof storage conditions, especially for ammunition in forward areas, is an area that we expect the Indian defence industry to work on and come up with positive solutions. Our wars have to be fought with our weapons and equipment," Lt Gen Tiwari added, highlighting the importance of self-reliance in defence production.

He also urged West Bengal minister Arup Biswas to ensure greater participation from MSMEs at such events. Biswas, who inaugurated the event, claimed that the state has the second-largest number of MSMEs in the country.

Lt Gen R C Srikanth, Chief of Staff, Eastern Command, told reporters later that the defence industry and the armed forces are now developing various counter-drone technologies and these are being inducted to carry out operations against drones that pose a threat to national security.

"Drones have turned into a major threat. Both the armed forces and the industry are conscious of the fact that we need to develop counter-measures. Some systems are already in place and others will be inducted in due course," he said.