ISB 2001 demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile, and an overall response rate (ORR) of 75% in r/r MM Company will also present safety and tolerability data from Phase 1/2 study of ISB 1442 in r/r MM

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York headquartered, Ichnos Glenmark Innovation (IGI), a global fully-integrated clinical-stage biotech company developing multispecificsTM in oncology announced today that it will present first-time data from its Phase 1 study of ISB 2001 in an oral presentation at the 66th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting in San Diego, CA. ISB 2001 is IGI's first-in-class trispecific antibody targeting BCMA and CD38 on myeloma cells and CD3 on T cells, currently investigated in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (r/r MM).

“Although recent advancements have brought new therapeutic options to multiple myeloma patients, resistance mechanisms continue to limit their efficacy, necessitating multiple lines of treatment for many patients,” said Lida Pacaud, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at IGI.“We are encouraged by the early data from our Phase 1 study of ISB 2001, which shows a remarkable response rate and demonstrates potential to address these challenges in heavily pretreated patients.”

The oral presentation will detail results from the dose-escalation portion of the study. The abstract features data as of July 2024, including:



An overall response rate (ORR) of 75% (9/12) in efficacy-evaluable patients, including one (1) MRD negative stringent complete response (sCR) A favorable safety and tolerability profile that showed no dose-limiting toxicities (DLTs), only one adverse event of special interest (AE) above Grade 2, and no treatment discontinuation.

The oral presentation at ASH will be supplemented with additional data and analyses.

Presentation details:

ISB 2001 Oral Presentation : First results of a Phase 1, First-in-Human, Dose Escalation Study of ISB 2001, a BCMAxCD38xCD3 Targeting Trispecific Antibody in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma (RRMM)

Presenter: Hang Quach, M.B.B.S, Professor of Haematology, University of Melbourne and Director of Clinical Haematology and Clinical Haematology Research, St. Vincent's Hospital Melbourne

Session Name: 654. Multiple Myeloma: Pharmacologic Therapies: Into the Future: New Drugs and Combinations in Multiple Myeloma

Date & Time: Monday, December 9, 2024, at 5:45 PM

Room: San Diego Convention Center, Hall B

ISB 1442 Poster Presentation : Dose Escalation of ISB 1442, a Novel CD38 Biparatopic x CD47 Bispecific Antibody, in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma (RRMM)

Presenter: Binod Dhakal, M.D., M.S., Associate Professor of Medicine, Medical College of Wisconsin, Division of Hematology

Session Name: 654. Multiple Myeloma: Pharmacologic Therapies: Poster II

Presentation Date & Time: Sunday, December 8, 2024, 6:00-8:00 PM

Room: San Diego Convention Center, Halls G-H

About ISB 2001

ISB 2001 is the first trispecific antibody that simultaneously targets BCMA and CD38 on MM cells and CD3 to engage T cells. This first-in-class multispecific was developed using our BEAT® (Bispecific Engagement by Antibodies based on the TCR) technology to create a highly specific antibody therapeutic that increases binding to MM cells while minimizing off-target activity. ISB 2001 is currently in a multi-center Phase 1 clinical trial in r/r MM. For more information about the study, visit: ://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT05862012 .

About ISB 1442

ISB 1442 is a first in class biparatopic CD38 x CD47 bispecific antibody based on the BEAT® antibody technology with the ability to induce synthetic immunity via multiple effector mechanisms. ISB 1442 is in a Phase 1/2 study to assess safety and efficacy in r/r MM. For more information about the study, visit: .

About Ichnos Glenmark Innovation

Ichnos Glenmark Innovation (IGI) is an alliance between Ichnos Sciences Inc., a global fully-integrated clinical-stage biotech company developing multispecificsTM in oncology, and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Glenmark), with the aim to accelerate new drug discovery in cancer treatment. IGI combines Ichnos' research and development proficiencies in novel biologics with those of Glenmark's in new small molecules to continue developing cutting-edge therapy solutions that treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Harnessing the combined proficiency of over 150 scientists and a robust pipeline of novel molecules, this collaboration will leverage the capabilities of its three global centers of innovation spread across the USA, Switzerland and India to propel Innovation. For more information, visit .

For more information, please contact:

IGI Corporate Communications Team

