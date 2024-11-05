Kuwaiti Official Speaks On Anti-Corruption Legislation At UN Event

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- Observer of International Organizations and at Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) Dhari Buyabes, gave a speech on Tuesday regarding the effectiveness of Kuwait's national legislation in combatting corruption.

This came during Kuwait's participation in the Second resumed 15th Session of the Implementation Review Group of the United Nations against in Vienna, Austria.

Buyabes said that Kuwait underwent two sessions of the implementation review, where all concerned national authorities, governmental and non-governmental, contributed.

The first session had a great impact on developing legislation, procedures, and institutional mechanisms in the field of combatting corruption, in line with international and regional legislative evolution he stated.

Buyabes added that the beginning came with the establishment of the Anti-Corruption Authority that included a law regulating the process of submitting, receiving, and examining financial disclosure statements and criminalizing illicit gain.

Kuwait also enacted laws establishing the State Bureau of Financial Control, and the Central Agency for Public Tenders.

Moreover, Kuwait put forth laws on the right to access information, on preventing conflicts of interest, determining corruption crimes, and a ministerial decision on the identification of actual beneficiaries.

Kuwait is updating a number of national legislation, including the criminalization of bribery in the private sector, and bribery of foreign public servants, as well as existing laws on combatting money laundering, in line with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). (end)

