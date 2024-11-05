The J.M. Smucker Co. To Report Second Quarter Earnings And Announces Webcast Of 2024 Investor Day

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ORRVILLE, Ohio, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM ) will release its second quarter fiscal 2025 results on

Tuesday, November 26, 2024. A press release, including financial statements and segment information, supplemental materials, pre-recorded management remarks, and a transcript of the pre-recorded remarks will be available beginning at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. The Company will webcast a live question and answer session with Mark Smucker, Chair of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tucker Marshall, Chief Financial Officer, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on that date.

The Company will host its 2024 Investor Day on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Standard Time in New York City. Due to capacity limitations, in-person attendance at the event is by invitation only; however, the Company invites interested shareholders, investors, and consumers to listen to its live webcast or event replay of the executive management presentations.

The live webcasts and replays for both events can be accessed at the Company's website: jmsmucker.

About The J.M. Smucker Co.

At The J.M. Smucker Co., it is our privilege to make food people and pets love by offering a diverse family of brands available across North America. We are proud to lead in the coffee, peanut butter, fruit spreads, frozen handheld, sweet baked goods, dog snacks, and cat food categories by offering brands consumers trust for themselves and their families each day, including

Folgers®, Dunkin'®, Café Bustelo®, Jif®, Uncrustables®, Smucker's®, Hostess®, Voortman®, Milk-Bone®,

and

Meow Mix®. Through our unwavering commitment to producing quality products, operating responsibly and ethically and delivering on our Purpose, we will continue to grow our business while making a positive impact on society. For more information, please visit

jmsmucker .

The J.M. Smucker Co. is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein, except for

Dunkin'®, which is a trademark of DD IP Holder LLC. The

Dunkin'®

brand is licensed to The J.M. Smucker Co. for packaged coffee products sold in retail channels, such as grocery stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, e-commerce and drug stores, and in certain away from home channels. This information does not pertain to products for sale in

Dunkin'®

restaurants.

