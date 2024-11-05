Constellis Hosts Inaugural Drone Rodeo At The Constellis Training Facility (CTF) In Moyock, NC

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellis, a leading provider of premium security and mission support services to and commercial customers worldwide, hosted Drone Rodeo 2024,

Constellis' first annual Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) Day on October 29-30, 2024, at the Constellis Training Facility (CTF) in Moyock, NC. The inaugural event exceeded expectations as over 100 select attendees experienced live demonstrations of advanced UAS systems and supporting technologies from 25 leading manufacturers and tech companies highlighting emerging UAS systems, Counter-UAS (C-UAS), ATAK integration, lidar, remote sensors, communications and Constellis' newest advanced technology platform, Layered Extended Security Operations (LEXSO).

The community-wide event had representation from the national security community, Department of Defense (DOD), Federal, State, and local law enforcement, first responders, security and technology subject matter experts (SMEs), and foreign delegations.

The Drone Rodeo was hosted at the Constellis Training Facility (CTF), a 3,600-acre training campus that can accommodate up to 1,500 students, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The facility hosts both government and commercial customers, and includes a 2,600ft runway, airfield, hangar facilities, driving track, multi-use shooting ranges, urban sites, training rooms, lodging and much more. Constellis plans to utilize CTF as a center of excellence for UAS, C-UAS and technology testing, development, and training.

"I am pleased to report that our first Drone Rodeo was a huge success," said

Andrew Hartsog, Executive Vice President for Mission Support Services (MSS) at Constellis. "As Constellis launches its new era of advanced security, technology, training and technical services, the importance of events like this, where we bring together best-in-class vendors and capabilities with government, military, law enforcement and first responders, will be critical moving forward."

Constellis has plans to host more industry CTF events in 2025, including Drone Rodeo 2025,

C-UAS Industry Day, and Tactical and Firearms Expos.

