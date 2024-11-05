Solar Stik® Earns Women-Owned Small Business Certification, Expanding Opportunities For Partnership And Diversity

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Stephanie D. Hollis, President and CEO of Solar Stik®ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Solar Stik® , a pioneer in portable and autonomous power solutions, is proud to announce its certification as a Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) by the Small Business Administration (SBA). This milestone further strengthens Solar Stik's mission to“save lives across the globe through innovative power solutions” by opening doors to expanded federal partnerships, offering new opportunities to meet the needs of diverse communities and government operations.The WOSB Federal Contract program provides a level playing field for women business owners by reserving federal contracts in industries where women-owned businesses are historically underrepresented. Through this program, Solar Stik® will have exclusive access to“set-aside” contracts and be able to connect with an extensive support network that includes education, mentorship, and further growth opportunities."We are honored to officially be certified by the Small Business Administration as a Woman Owned Small Business,” said Dr. Stephanie D. Hollis, President and CEO of Solar Stik®.“Companies that have the need or desire to diversify their partnerships can now work with Solar Stik, Inc to fulfill those requirements. We believe this will continue to help our customers fulfill a commitment to diversity and inclusion.”At the heart of Solar Stik® is a passionate team driven by values of integrity, adaptability, collaboration, and a deep commitment to diversity and inclusion.“STIK Culture” embodies camaraderie and mutual respect, fostering an environment where every voice and talent contributes to the shared goal of delivering power solutions that meet the highest standards. This commitment is evident in the quality of Solar Stik's innovative, rugged power solutions, designed to support mission-critical operations in challenging environments worldwide.Through the WOSB certification, Solar Stik® strengthens its ability to engage in meaningful partnerships, further supporting its mission to provide sustainable and resilient power to diverse communities and sectors. By working with clients dedicated to inclusion, Solar Stik® expands the reach of its adaptable, autonomous systems, helping provide essential power wherever it's needed.For more information on Solar Stik® and its solutions, visit .About Solar Stik®:Solar Stik® is a leader in portable and autonomous energy solutions, dedicated to providing reliable power in the most challenging environments. Our innovative systems are designed to be portable, adaptable, scalable, and durable, ensuring they meet a wide range of power needs. Built with precision and respect for those who depend on their performance, Solar Stik® systems operate independently of grid power, delivering unmatched reliability and efficiency. For more information, visit .

