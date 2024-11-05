(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The New Anova Precision Cooker Oven 2.0 Brings the Future of Cooking to Countertops Nationwide

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anova , a subsidiary of Electrolux (ELUX-B) and a leading provider of sous vide devices with over 100 million sous vide cooks and provider of the best-selling sous vide tool of all time, announced today the official launch of the Anova Precision® Oven 2.0, a connected combi oven which features a convection fan, steam injection, an integrated temperature probe, and smart camera Guided Cooking to help home cooks achieve pitch perfect dishes every time. This do-it-all oven can steam, air fry, dehydrate, broil, sous vide, proof, toast, roast, defrost, and bake. With an MSRP of $1199.00, the Anova Precision Oven 2.0 is now available on Anova's website and in major retailers in early 2025.

The Anova Precision Oven 2.0 brings the future of cooking to home cooks with sleek design and enhanced technology.

The NEW Anova Precision® Oven 2.0 is a connected combi oven which features a convection fan, steam injection, an integrated temperature probe, and smart camera Guided Cooking to help home cooks achieve pitch perfect dishes every time.

The Anova Precision Oven 2.0 blends the restaurant-level versatility of a traditional combi oven with enhanced technology, including Anova Intelligence-powered Guided Cooking - a smart camera that can sense what home cooks are preparing and automatically adjusts the oven controls for the best cook possible every time. Set at an affordable price point, the Precision Oven 2.0 is an upgrade to Anova's industry-first combi oven designed specifically for home cooks, the Anova Precision Oven 1.0, which launched in 2020. The new model features enhanced steam injection, upgraded bottom heating elements, one-touch Cook Mode on the oven interface to streamline prep time, and the high-definition camera technology in order to offer a precise, innovative countertop oven suitable for any home kitchen.

"Homing in on the science behind cooking and creating elevated meals at home is one of our true passions at Anova and we are thrilled to introduce the Precision Oven 2.0, an innovation that is truly more than an oven but an overall confidence boost in the kitchen," said CEO and Co-Founder, Stephen Svajian. "Our Anova food nerd community knows that cooking can be, and should be, more than a task on a to-do list and that every meal is a chance to ignite creativity and explore new possibilities. With the technology behind the Anova Precision Oven 2.0, home cooks can achieve professional chef results right in their own kitchens and our team continues to help break barriers in home cooking with our combi-oven technology that is easy to use and creates limitless meal options."

Some key features of the Anova Precision® Cooker Oven 2.0 include:



Anova Intelligence: Changing the future of food, Anova Intelligence can instantly identify food placed in the Oven and suggest the best cooking methods for specific items. Anova Intelligence adds an extra safety measure by detecting when there is food in the Oven and alerting users if they have forgotten to turn the oven off. The feature can also scan the back of frozen food bags or a full recipe to automatically choose the right cook settings. Soon-to-be-released features include preventing cooking mistakes, sending cooks cleaning reminders, optimizing cooking settings, and learning specific user preferences.

Delicious Potential: With the Anova Precision Oven 2.0 the cook options are seemingly limitless so users can cut down on kitchen clutter while exploring new cooking methods at home. The countertop wonder's innovative technology allows home cooks to unlock a variety of cooking options including bathless, bagless sous viding; steam-injected baking & roasting; bread & dough proofing; air frying for quick crisping; broiling for high-heat surface cooking; dehydrating fruits or meats; and more.

Tight Temperatures: Unlike regular countertop ovens, the Anova Precision Oven 2.0 utilizes three temperature sensors, a sophisticated combination of PID (Proportional Integral Derivative) control loops, and a beefy onboard microprocessor to control heating. Long story short: the Oven can maintain temperatures as tightly as +/- 0.5°F of the set point where other countertop ovens use a single thermostat that only measures the air temperature in the oven cavity, allowing for variables of up to 25 degrees outside of the target temperature and potentially ruining a home cook's entire dish.

Full Steam Ahead: The Anova Precision Oven 2.0 allows cooks to add steam or control the specific relative humidity inside the oven while things cook, allowing things to get steamy without a pot of water heating up on the stove. This capability also creates more precise cooking experiences and can create more tender and delicious meals by preserving the food's moisture. App Connectivity : Anova knows any home cook can be a food nerd and to help Anova users find recipes and learn new cooking tricks, Anova offers sous vide and combi oven recipes via subscription service for the low cost of $1.99 per month or $9.99 annually. With the app, cooks can also check on their dishes live and monitor food remotely in real time.

Following the launch of the Anova

Precision® Cooker Mini in October 2024, Anova's Precision® Oven 2.0

joins the company's award-winning product line that includes sous vide tools, vacuum sealers, and more. Anova's products are available via the company website and across major retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target. To learn more about Anova and to purchase products, please visit

.

ABOUT ANOVA

Founded in 2013, Anova helped transform the smart kitchen appliance market with the launch of the first commercially available and affordable sous vide immersion circulator. Today with its family of Anova Precision® products that include a steam combi countertop oven, sous vide accessories and vacuum sealers, Anova is a leading provider of sous vide cookers. With a worldwide community of food nerds, Anova is changing the way people cook through its hardware devices and software platform, enabling home cooks to easily create perfectly cooked meals every day. For more news and information on Anova and its products, please visit

anovaculinary .

Press Contact

Sarah O'Connor-Guffey

[email protected] , 815-630-9557

SOURCE Anova Culinary

