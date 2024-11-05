Huawei Releases Antenna Digitalization White Paper, Opening a New Chapter for the Antenna Industry

(MENAFN- BCW Global) [Istanbul, Türkiye, November 5, 2024] At the Global Mobile Broadband Forum 2024 (MBBF 2024), Huawei released its Antenna Digitalization White Paper. The white paper explores new trends and key innovation directions in antenna digitalization and envisions the key role of the antenna industry in the mobile AI era.



AI is driving a new wave of technological transformations in many sectors, including wireless networks. For networks to become more intelligent, further innovation is needed in wireless network infrastructure. Antennas are a crucial component of wireless networks, and their digitalization will play a key role in the future.



The white paper states that network intelligence and automation require building digital capabilities for remote management and multidimensional adjustment of antennas.



Remote management requires antennas to be capable of providing real-time, accurate information to network systems, including engineering parameters and beam shapes. This will help building comprehensive data models to support intelligent networks, providing all necessary information for intelligent optimization.



Multidimensional adjustment means that antenna parameters, such as signal radiation directions and radiation beam shapes, can be remotely adjusted in real time. This enables greater flexibility and expanded possibilities for intelligent network optimization.



The Antenna Digitalization White Paper explores Huawei's latest innovations in antennas. Andy Sun, President of Huawei Antenna Business Unit, remarked: "This white paper reflects the collective vision and insights of our partners, industry scholars, and Huawei's own experts. It integrates our in-depth analysis and prospects of the antenna industry in the mobile AI era. Antenna digitalization is an inevitable foundation for intelligent networks. Looking ahead, Huawei will continue to work with industry partners worldwide to promote antenna digitalization through innovation, and contribute to the construction of even more intelligent and efficient wireless networks."





