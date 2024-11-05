AUS to debut its renowned Six Degrees Offsite Exhibition at Dubai Design Week

(MENAFN- AUS) Sharjah, UAE, November 5, 2024 – The American University of Sharjah’s (AUS) College of Architecture, Art and Design (CAAD) is delighted to debut its Six Degrees Offsite Exhibition at Dubai Design Week from November 5 to 10, 2024. Six Degrees, the annual exhibition of work by graduating CAAD students, is widely anticipated by members of the UAE’s design community, and this year marks AUS' first presentation of this showcase to Dubai Design Week audiences.



Following the original exhibition in June 2024, this special traveling edition features a curated selection of projects by Spring 2024 graduates, now CAAD alumni, who are making their mark in the design industry. The exhibition allows the creative community and industry professionals to engage with the impactful work of emerging talents as they transition from academia to the professional stage.



In addition to the exhibition, Dubai Design Week will host several projects and artworks from AUS alumni, current faculty and students, further underscoring the significant contributions of AUS’ architecture and design community to the region.



The College of Architecture, Art and Design is known for its distinctive degree programs that emphasize the transformative power of design through hands-on making and exploration. It is widely recognized as a leading school for architecture and design and ranks number one in the UAE and among the top 200 universities globally for architecture and the built environment, as well as second in the UAE and among the top 200 universities globally for art and design (QS World University Rankings by Narrow Subject 2024).



“At CAAD, we foster our students’ curiosity, creative drive and ambition; we encourage them to challenge popular paradigms. This sampling of work by recent graduates allows visitors to see the transformation that takes place during their time at AUS. It explains why many of our alumni go on to lead or found some of the region's most well-known design and architecture practices. We’re grateful to Dubai Design Week for providing our students a platform for sharing their work with the design community at large,” said Dr. Varkki Pallathucheril, Dean of CAAD.



CAAD faculty play a crucial role in the success of their students, providing intensive studio instruction and engaging in creative and scholarly activities. As a result, over the past 25 years, CAAD students and alumni have received numerous prestigious awards and excelled in further studies at top institutions worldwide.







