VOX India expands product range with ceiling and wall panels for modern, sustainable architecture

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 04 November 2024 – VOX India, a leading interior and exterior building material company, expands its product line up with the launch of three versatile wall and ceiling panels: the Infratop Four Lamella SV26, Fronto SV24, and Welo SV22. These panels cater to the growing demand for visually stunning, durable, and multi-functional materials that elevate spaces across residential and commercial settings.

Infratop Four Lamella SV26: Premium Ceiling and Soffit Panel for Versatile Applications

The Infratop Four Lamella SV26 is a sophisticated solution ideal for ceilings and soffits in both interior and exterior spaces. Its four-groove lamella design creates a streamlined, contemporary aesthetic, bringing a sleek touch to spaces like verandas, under eaves, and even indoor settings.

Key Highlights:

• Sleek Design Aesthetic: The four-groove lamella structure offers clean lines and uniform spacing, enhancing the visual elegance of any setting.

• Exceptional Versatility: Suitable for use both indoors and outdoors, the SV26 panel is designed to seamlessly complement a wide range of architectural styles and applications.

• Durable and Low Maintenance: Resistant to weather conditions, the SV26 requires minimal maintenance, ensuring long-term durability without the need for frequent upkeep.

Fronto SV24: Dynamic Asymmetric Slat Panel for Wall and Ceiling Applications

With the Fronto SV24, VOX introduces a distinctive cladding solution designed for both wall and ceiling installations in indoor and outdoor environments. The panel’s asymmetric slat design brings a visually compelling, layered effect, adding depth and texture to any project.

Key Highlights:

• Asymmetric Slat Design: A departure from traditional cladding, the non-uniform slats of the SV24 create a dynamic visual effect, adding architectural interest.

• Enhanced Depth and Dimension: The interplay of light and shadow across the asymmetric slats enriches the panel's overall aesthetic, delivering a sophisticated, modern twist to any space.

Welo SV22 (Print): Versatile Ceiling Panel for Interior False Ceiling Applications

The Welo SV22 panel, featuring a five-slat design, is crafted specifically for interior ceiling applications, including false ceilings, drop ceilings, T-bar ceilings, suspended ceilings, grid ceilings, and ceiling tiles. Made from high-quality polymer material, it combines style with structural integrity, offering a clean, linear look suited for residential and commercial environments.

Key Highlights:

• Five-Slat Configuration: The evenly spaced slats lend a sense of order and rhythm, adding contemporary elegance to ceilings.

• Adaptable Aesthetics: Available in a range of finishes, the SV22 integrates seamlessly with various architectural styles, allowing for customization to suit distinct design needs.

• Durable and Lightweight: Engineered from durable polymer, the SV22 is lightweight, water-resistant, and ideal for modern false ceiling systems, ensuring longevity in high-traffic areas.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Varun Poddar, Founder of VOX India, stated, “Our new panel collection at VOX India represents a significant leap forward in architectural design flexibility. It is driven by our commitment to meeting an industry need for building materials that combine beauty with longevity. Through extensive research and innovation, we recognized a gap in the market for products that can withstand the demands of modern spaces while elevating their visual appeal. VOX India's latest line up continues to set new standards in the building materials sector, making it easier than ever to create spaces that are not only visually stunning but also built to last. We are excited to support architects, builders, and homeowners with pioneering solutions that redefine design potential and durability.”





MENAFN05112024005232011781ID1108852646