Iran announces finalization of free trade agreement with Pakistan

(MENAFN) Iran's Minister of Industry, Mining, and Trade, Mohammad Atabak, announced that a free trade agreement with Pakistan has been finalized, with plans to prepare and publish a list of commodity items covered by the agreement within the next two months. This development reflects a significant step towards enhancing economic cooperation between the two neighboring countries.



The agreement follows a meeting held in late June, where the Head of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA), Samad Hassanzadeh, and Pakistani Ambassador to Iran, Muhammad Mudassir Tipu, underscored the importance of facilitating barter and free trade to achieve a mutual trade target of USD10 billion. The emphasis on such trade mechanisms is seen as essential for boosting bilateral economic ties.



In mid-October, Atabak met with Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, in Islamabad on the sidelines of the 23rd meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). During their discussions, both ministers recognized the need to enhance trade relations and agreed to engage in further dialogues aimed at overcoming obstacles hindering bilateral trade promotion.



Atabak expressed his belief that the historical and cultural similarities between Iran and Pakistan provide a solid foundation for expanding trade exchanges. He extended an invitation to Kamal Khan to visit Iran, indicating that preparations will be made for a formal agreement to be signed during this anticipated visit. The Iranian minister highlighted that the current level of trade between the two nations is unsatisfactory and expressed confidence that, given their strong ties, they can significantly increase trade volumes in the near future.

