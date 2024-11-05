Pennsylvania judge decides Musk can continue USD1M giveaway to US voters

(MENAFN) A Pennsylvania judge ruled on Monday that Elon Musk's action committee can continue its USD1 million-a-day voter sweepstakes until the upcoming presidential election. Common Pleas Court Judge Angelo Foglietta did not provide an immediate rationale for his decision but indicated that a more detailed ruling would follow in the future.



In court, Musk's team defended the giveaway, arguing that the winners of the contest are not chosen randomly. Instead, they claimed that recipients are selected based on their personal narratives and will act as spokespeople for the America PAC, a political action committee that Musk has established. Musk's attorney, Chris Gober, stated, "The USD1 million recipients are not chosen by chance," emphasizing that they have predetermined who will receive the awards in the coming days.



The contest faced legal challenges after Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner filed a lawsuit on October 28, seeking to halt the sweepstakes. Krasner, a Democrat, contended that the cash payouts constitute an illegal lottery under Pennsylvania law.



Elon Musk, a notable supporter of Donald Trump, has made contributions to America PAC to support its efforts in voter mobilization and registration, positioning the contest as a means to engage more individuals in the electoral process.

