Generating energy, specifically renewable natural gas (RNG), from landfill gas (LFG), is an opportunity that has been gaining momentum in recent years. In 2018, the United States generated 292.4 million tons of waste, 146.1 million tons of which were sent to landfills. These landfills are one of the main emitters of methane, a greenhouse gas with a much higher heating capacity than carbon dioxide. When captured, methane can be used as a renewable fuel for power generation, heat application, and vehicle fuel.

This study focuses on the LFG-to-RNG industry, analyzing the factors influencing its growth. With climate change mitigation now acknowledged as critically urgent, there is an increase in government support for converting LFG into RNG.

The study analyzes the factors driving and restraining the LFG-to-RNG industry and identifies the opportunities emerging from the changes in this space for market players and stakeholders to leverage.

The study also offers relevant market metrics, forecasts, and forecast analyses for this industry. It examines the key policies and regulations influencing LFG-to-RNG projects, analyzes treatment methods, and provides an overview of the landfills in the United States. It also highlights the leading players in this space as well as the key projects, both planned and under construction. The base year is 2023, and the forecast period is from 2024 to 2033.

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis



6P Framework Shaping the Sustainability and Circular Economy of the LFG-to-RNG Industry

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Revenue Forecast

Federal Policies and Regulations for RNG

State Policies and Regulations for RNG

RNG Sources, Gas Treatment, and End Uses

Overview of US Landfills

Sources of Methane Emissions in the United States

Share of Landfills by Company

RNG Market Overview

RNG Operational Projects

LFG Energy Projects by US State

Value Chain Companies to Watch

Growth Opportunity Universe



Growth Opportunity 1: Enhanced LFG Capture and Utilization

Growth Opportunity 2: RNG as a Bridge Fuel for Zero-emission Vehicles Growth Opportunity 3: Integration of RNG with Other Renewable Energies

Appendix

RNG Projects, Under Construction and Planned

