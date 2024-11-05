United States Landfill Gas To Renewable Natural Gas Industry Growth Opportunities - Enhanced LFG Capture And Utilization And RNG As A Bridge Fuel For Zero-Emission Vehicles
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the US Landfill gas to renewable Natural gas Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Generating energy, specifically renewable natural gas (RNG), from landfill gas (LFG), is an opportunity that has been gaining momentum in recent years. In 2018, the United States generated 292.4 million tons of waste, 146.1 million tons of which were sent to landfills. These landfills are one of the main emitters of methane, a greenhouse gas with a much higher heating capacity than carbon dioxide. When captured, methane can be used as a renewable fuel for power generation, heat application, and vehicle fuel.
This study focuses on the LFG-to-RNG industry, analyzing the factors influencing its growth. With climate change mitigation now acknowledged as critically urgent, there is an increase in government support for converting LFG into RNG.
The study analyzes the factors driving and restraining the LFG-to-RNG industry and identifies the opportunities emerging from the changes in this space for market players and stakeholders to leverage.
The study also offers relevant market metrics, forecasts, and forecast analyses for this industry. It examines the key policies and regulations influencing LFG-to-RNG projects, analyzes treatment methods, and provides an overview of the landfills in the United States. It also highlights the leading players in this space as well as the key projects, both planned and under construction. The base year is 2023, and the forecast period is from 2024 to 2033.
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunity Analysis
6P Framework Shaping the Sustainability and Circular Economy of the LFG-to-RNG Industry Scope of Analysis Segmentation Growth Metrics Growth Drivers Growth Restraints Revenue Forecast Federal Policies and Regulations for RNG State Policies and Regulations for RNG RNG Sources, Gas Treatment, and End Uses Overview of US Landfills Sources of Methane Emissions in the United States Share of Landfills by Company RNG Market Overview RNG Operational Projects LFG Energy Projects by US State Value Chain Companies to Watch
Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Enhanced LFG Capture and Utilization Growth Opportunity 2: RNG as a Bridge Fuel for Zero-emission Vehicles Growth Opportunity 3: Integration of RNG with Other Renewable Energies
Appendix
RNG Projects, Under Construction and Planned
