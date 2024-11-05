Lula unveils who he prefers for next US leader

(MENAFN) As the US election nears, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has publicly expressed his preference for Kamala Harris to become the next President of the United States. Lula’s endorsement of the vice president comes just days before voters head to the on Tuesday, and it highlights the Brazilian leader’s strong belief in the importance of democratic values and civility.



In a post shared on social platform X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, Lula emphasized his unwavering commitment to democracy, stating, "I love democracy. I think it is the best system of that society has ever built in the world." The Brazilian president highlighted the importance of allowing political adversaries to engage in civilized debates, free from violence.



He further noted that if Harris were to win the election, it would be a “much safer” option for strengthening democracy in the United States. This sentiment was echoed in his interview with French broadcaster TF1 earlier in the day, where he reiterated his belief that having Harris in power would be a positive development for the US and the world.



Lula’s endorsement of Harris, however, is not without context. In the same interview, he criticized the state of US democracy, pointing to the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots as a turning point that exposed the vulnerabilities within the American political system. He suggested that what had once been a shining example of democracy had since been “collapsed” by the actions of then-President Donald Trump’s supporters, who attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.



The Brazilian president also lamented the growing wave of political division and misinformation around the world, including in the US, Europe, and Latin America. "Now we have hatred being disseminated every single day, lies, not only in the US but also in Europe, Latin America, and other countries around the globe. It is fascism and Nazism coming back with a different face," Lula said, emphasizing the global challenge of combating political extremism and divisiveness.



Lula’s remarks come at a time of heightened political tension in both the US and across the globe. His endorsement of Harris reflects his broader concerns about the state of global democracy and the rise of political forces he believes threaten the democratic fabric of society. Lula’s comments also underscore his alignment with the progressive values of the Democratic Party, as he continues to advocate for a world where political discourse remains grounded in respect, truth, and democratic principles.

MENAFN05112024000045015687ID1108852398