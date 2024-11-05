Q32 Bio To Participate In Guggenheim's Inaugural Healthcare Innovation Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Q32 Bio Inc. (Nasdaq: QTTB ) ("Q32 Bio"), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing biologic therapeutics to restore immune homeostasis, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at 10:00 a.m. E.T. on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at Guggenheim's Inaugural Healthcare Innovation in Boston, MA.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events and Presentations page of Q32 Bio's website at . Archived replays will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Q32 Bio

Q32 Bio is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing biologic therapeutics targeting potent regulators of the innate and adaptive immune systems to re-balance immunity in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Q32 Bio's lead programs, focused on the IL-7 / TSLP receptor pathways and complement system, address immune dysregulation to help patients take back control of their lives.

Q32 Bio's program for adaptive immunity, bempikibart (ADX-914), is a fully human anti-IL-7Rα antibody that re-regulates adaptive immune function for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It is being evaluated in two Phase 2 trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and alopecia areata. The IL-7 and TSLP pathways have been genetically and biologically implicated in driving several T cell-mediated pathological processes in numerous autoimmune diseases. Q32 Bio's program for innate immunity, ADX-097, is based on a novel platform enabling tissue-targeted regulation of the complement system without long-term systemic blockade – a key

differentiator versus current complement therapeutics. Q32 Bio has completed a first-in-human, Phase 1 ascending dose clinical study of ADX-097 in healthy volunteers.

For more information, visit .

Availability of Other Information About Q32 Bio

Investors and others should note that we communicate with our investors and the public using our company website , including, but not limited to, company disclosures, investor presentations and FAQs, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference call transcripts and webcast transcripts, as well as on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn. The information that we post on our website or on X or LinkedIn could be deemed to be material information. As a result, we encourage investors, the media and others interested to review the information that we post there on a regular basis. The contents of our website or social media shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Contacts:

Investors: Brendan Burns

Media: Sarah Sutton

Argot Partners

212.600.1902

[email protected]

SOURCE Q32 Bio

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED